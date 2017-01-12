Ajinkya Rahane's 91 Gives India 'A' Six-Wicket Win Over England in Second Warm-Up Match

Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane struck a dominating 91 to help India 'A' trounce England XI by six wickets in the second 50-over warm-up match in Mumbai on Thursday.
Chasing 283 for victory, India ‘A’ rode on the 119-run opening stand between Rahane and Sheldon Jackson (59) to race to the target in 39.4 overs.
Incoming batsman Rishabh Pant, also contributed handsomely as he along with the skipper added another crucial 78 runs to get past 150-run mark.
India ‘A’, who lost their opening game to the Eoin Morgan-led side on Tuesday, made the English bowlers toil at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.
Earlier, opting to bat first, England were bowled out for 282 in 48.5 overs with Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 64 runs. India off-spinner Pervez Rasool claimed three wickets.
After a good start, the visitors dramatically collapsed from 161/1 to 211/9 before Adil Rashid (39) and number 11 David Willey (38 not out) put together a 71-run 10th-wicket partnership to stage a fightback.
Opener Jason Roy (25) was out hit wicket after pacer Pradeep Sangwan’s delivery struck the back of his helmet flap and the extra protective gear fell on the stumps and the bails were dislodged.
Alex Hales scored a well-made 51 but Morgan, who made three in the first warm-up, once again failed with the bat, registering a first-ball zero.
Brief Scores: England XI: 282 all out in 48.5 overs (J. Bairstow 64, D. Willey 38 not out; P. Rasool 3-38); India A: 283/4 in 39.4 overs (A. Rahane 91, R. Pant 59; M. Ali 1-46)