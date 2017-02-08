Rahul Dravid and Boys Suffer Due to Cash Crunch: Report

Image credit: Getty Images.
After the Supreme Court ordered the removal of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, Indian cricket has been going through a tough time.
Despite a spectacular show in the on-going series against England, India's Under-19 cricketers and their support staff, including coach Rahul Dravid, are yet to receive their daily allowances, as reported by The Indian Express.
The reason given is the absence of an official signatory to release funds after the Supreme Court removed secretary Shirke.
Due to this, the junior cricketers are without their entitled allowance of Rs 6,800 per day.
The players are relying on their parents for daily expenses like dinner.
“We are managing somehow. During match-days, one meal is organised by the host association and breakfast is complimentary at the hotel. But the biggest problem is dinner. We are put up in a posh hotel in Mumbai where a sandwich costs over Rs 1,500. Players have no option but to step out for a meal after a tiring day on the field,” a player was quoted.
The Indian cricket board currently has Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary assisting Vikram Limaye in administrative matters like during the ICC meetings, but there is no signatory assigned to release payments for the junior teams.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been assigned the task for the senior team.