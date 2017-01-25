Rahul Dravid Declines Honorary Doctorate, Says Will Earn One Through Research

File photo of Rahul Dravid (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain and batting great Rahul Dravid on Wednesday declined to accept an honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the Bangalore University, saying that he would like to accomplish research in the field of sports and then earn the degree.
Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University Hon. degree, says would like to earn doctrate by accomplishing some academic research in sport pic.twitter.com/pP3xqo7EYz
Dravid, who was born in Indore, grew up in the city of Bengaluru and went to St Joseph’s Boys High School. He attended St Joseph’s College of Commerce during his graduation years and was studying MBA at the St Joseph’s College of Business Administration when he was selected for the national team.
The Bangalore University had decided to honour Dravid during its 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27, but the 43-year old current Indian U-19 team coach politely declined the degree.
The release further states that Dravid "would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of acedemic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree."
Dravid made his international debut for India in the year 1996 and retired from the sport in the year 2012. He had earlier refused an honorary doctorate from Gulbarga University, too.