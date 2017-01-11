Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'

New Delhi: Often regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the game, former India captain Rahul Dravid celebrates his 44th birthday on Wednesday.
'The Wall' featured in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India and amassed 10,000+ runs in both the formats in a trophy-laden career.
Former teammates Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif led the way in wishing Dravid on his birthday.
Virender Sehwag
He played in the V.
But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.
Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017
Virat Kohli
Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai. Thank you for your encouragement & for being a great role model for all the budding cricketers out there 😇
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2017
Gautam Gambhir
A very happy birthday to a special teammate and a legend of the game! Happy Birthday #RahulDravid , wish you all the best in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/FLHgLthbCV
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 11, 2017
Irfan Pathan
Wishing this GENTLEMAN a very happy birthday,I was lucky to have a senior player like him #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/qtvBrZEoP6
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2017
Mohammad Kaif
Happy Birthday #RahulDravid .
One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name "Rahul" pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2017
BCCI
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia skipper Rahul Dravid #Legend #Dravid pic.twitter.com/Wniqv7cTPc
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2017
Vijay Goel
True gentleman & GREAT WALL of #Indian #cricket Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday. DID YOU KNOW once he took 2 wickets in 2 balls! pic.twitter.com/gPZ6iYijRg
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 11, 2017