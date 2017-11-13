Rahul Dravid's Encouragement Leaves Nepal Cricket Team Thrilled

“Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us,” Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricnfo. “He said we deserved this win as much as anybody else. He also said we played better than anybody else in the tournament. We are happy he acknowledges our effort. We are thrilled to have his support with us. We are all very excited about it because we have never beaten India at any level,” Das said. “Knowing India’s strength it is one of the biggest wins for us.”
India opted to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Nepal to 185 for 8 in 50 overs with Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma grabbing two wickets apiece.
But the Indian side led by opening batsmen Himanshu Rana failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 166 in 48.1 overs in the Group A match.
Rana himself was the top-scorer for India with a 38-ball 46 while his opening partner Manjot Kalra made 35 from 69 balls.
The Indian opening duo stitched 65 runs together in 12.2 overs but none of their team-mates could contribute much to lose the match at the Bayuemas Oval.
For Nepal, captain Dipendra Singh, who had hit 88 while batting, was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/39.
India and Nepal are now with two points each from two matches.
India had beaten Malaysia by 202 runs in their opening match on November 10.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 12:24 PM IST