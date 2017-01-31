    Quick Links

    Rahul Johri, MV Sridhar to Assist Vikram Limaye in ICC Meet

    Press Trust of India | Jan 31, 2017 23:08 IST| UPDATED: Jan 31, 2017 23:08 IST
    Vinod Rai (C) speaks to the media as CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), Rahul Johri (R) and banker Vikram Limaye look on. (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: The BCCI will have a heavy five-member contingent at the ICC Meeting in Dubai starting February 2, with CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar to assist Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye.

    While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye has been appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who possess in-depth knowledge about BCCI's position in commercial matters.

    "Rahul and Sridhar are two people who are abreast with the happenings in ICC board meet. They will not attend but will certainly help Mr Limaye with his homework as a lot of commercial aspects are set to be decided," a source said.