Rajasthan Royals Want Name Change, KXIP Want to Move Out of Mohali

The Royals, who will participate in the 11th season of the IPL in 2018, after serving a two-year ban are officially owned by Jaipur IPL Cricket Private Limited.
“They have made the request but no reason has been given as to why they want to change the company name,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.
The report also states that this could be the first of many such requests that could come from franchise as it looks to revamp the team and employ other image makeover tactics. Rajasthan Royals could also in future look to shift their base out of Jaipur. The Royals were the winner of the maiden IPL title, under the leadership of Australian legend Shane Warne.
The 'Indian Express' also said that even Kings XI Punjab have gone ahead and requested the BCCI about shifting from Mohali citing reasons such as lack of support from the state association and trouble with local authorities for requesting to move out. They have also complained about the lack of a fan base for the franchise in the city, which has allegedly resulted in paltry earnings for the franchise.
“They had bid for Mohali when the first-ever auction took place for IPL teams. So technically, if they want to change their base now, they will have to pay the BCCI. They have made this request earlier too but the board did not agree. The franchise has been facing many issues with the local police authorities. They have also cited lack of support from the Punjab Cricket Association. If they are allowed then chances are that their name will also change. It will be as per the new venue. The IPL GC will take a call on it,” a BCCI was quoated as telling Indian Express.
First Published: August 21, 2017, 4:47 PM IST