Rajneesh Gurbani Becomes Second Man to Take Hat-trick in Ranji Final

Gurbani who claimed his maiden hat-trick in first class cricket, is now in elite company as he is only the second bowler after B Kalyanasundaram of Tamil Nadu to achieve this feat in a Ranji Trophy final. The first hat-trick in a Ranji final came in 1972/73 in Chennai against Mumbai.
Just after he had completed his hat-trick, Gurbani disturbed Kulwant Khejroliya’s stumps to wrap up the Delhi innings. Gurbani ended the innings with 6 wickets for 59. What makes this achievement even sweeter for him is that he injured his ankle on Friday but came back to bowl after a short break.
When Gurbani was on a hat-trick, he did complain once again of pain in his ankle, but the medical team helped him take care of that while he stood at the boundary during Aditya Thakare’s over. He in the next over to complete the hat-trick.
Gurbani was also the star for Vidarbha in the semifinal as he took a 12 wickets, including seven in the second innings to enforce the win against the favourites Karnataka.
B KalyanasundaramdelhiDhruv Shoreynavdeep sainiRajneesh GurbaniRanji Trophy finalvidarbhavidarbha vs delhiVikas Sharma
First Published: December 30, 2017, 11:11 AM IST