Rangana Herath Becomes 4th Fastest Bowler to Take 400 Test Wickets

Herath, who came into this Test match with 389 wickets to his name, picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed that up with a six-wicket haul in the second innings. His eleven wickets helped Sri Lanka defend a fourth innings total of 135 runs, the lowest total successfully defended by the Lankans ever in cricket's shortest format.
Herath's heroics also ensured that this was also the lowest fourth innings total that Pakistan had failed to chase down. Herath now has 400 wickets to his name from 84 Test matches.
The Sri Lankan tweaker is the fourth fastest to the mark, beating the likes of Anil Kumble (85 Tests), Glenn McGrath (87 Tests) and Shane Warne (92 Tests). His compatriot Muttiah Muralithran remains the fastest bowler to pick up 400 wickets, a feat he achieved in just 72 matches. He is followed by Kiwi legend Richard Hadlee and South African speed gun Dale Steyn, who both reached the milestone in 80 Test matches.
Herath has now picked up 10 wickets in a match on nine occasions and also has 33 five-wicket hauls.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 6:14 PM IST