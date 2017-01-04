Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Semi-Finals, Day 4 - As It Happened

16:56(IST)
End Innings: Tamil Nadu - 356/6 dec in 77.6 overs (B Aparajith 2 off 2, Kaushik Gandhi 9 off 7) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
WICKET! Over: 76.6 B Indrajith 138(169) ct S D Lad b Shardul , Tamil Nadu 347/5 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
Gujarat Won by 123 Run(s) (Qualified) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/QL5YgSnvr4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
WICKET! Over: 40.6 Vikash 18(22) ct P A Patel b R P Singh, Jharkhand 111/10 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
End Of Over 40 - Jharkhand 110/9, Need 125 Run(s) to Win, Vikash 18(18) Ajay 1(1) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
J J Bumrah 6 WICKETS! (13.1-4-24-6), Jharkhand 105/9 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
J J Bumrah 5 WICKETS! (13.0-4-24-5), Jharkhand 72/8 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
WICKET! Over: 33.6 Rahul Shukla 1(12) b J J Bumrah, Jharkhand 72/8 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
Tamil Nadu 300/3 in 71.5 Overs #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
J J Bumrah 4 WICKETS! (11.4-4-22-4), Jharkhand 70/7 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 4, 2017
Mumbai batsman Aditya Tare. (Image credit: AFP)
Catch all the action of the fourth day of the two Ranji Trophy semi-finals through our blog.
Day 3 Round Up:
Aditya Tare played a captain's knock while Abhishek Nayar and Shardul Thakur complemented their fine bowling effort with half-centuries to help Mumbai take the all-important first innings lead over Tamil Nadu.
Tare made a fine 83 off 181 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries to held together Mumbai's first innings.
In the other semis clash, Ishank Jaggi led Jharkhand's spirited fightback with his 15th first-class hundred, and helped his side take the crucial first innings lead against Gujarat at stumps on day three.
Jharkhand, who were trailing Gujarat's 390 by 176 runs with five down before play began on day three, rode on Jaggi's brilliance to end their first innings at 408.