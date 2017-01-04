    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #abhishek nayar #aditya tare #ishan kishan #ishank jaggi #mumbai vs tamil nadu #ranji trophy 2016-17 #ranji trophy 2016-17 live #ranji trophy 2016-17 live score #ranji trophy 2016-17 semi finals #shahbaaz nadeem #shardul thakur

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Semi-Finals, Day 4 - As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 04, 2017 16:56 PM IST

    LOAD MORE

    Mumbai batsman Aditya Tare. (Image credit: AFP)

    Mumbai batsman Aditya Tare. (Image credit: AFP)

    Catch all the action of the fourth day of the two Ranji Trophy semi-finals through our blog.

    Day 3 Round Up:

    Aditya Tare played a captain's knock while Abhishek Nayar and Shardul Thakur complemented their fine bowling effort with half-centuries to help Mumbai take the all-important first innings lead over Tamil Nadu.

    Tare made a fine 83 off 181 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries to held together Mumbai's first innings.

    In the other semis clash, Ishank Jaggi led Jharkhand's spirited fightback with his 15th first-class hundred, and helped his side take the crucial first innings lead against Gujarat at stumps on day three.

    Jharkhand, who were trailing Gujarat's 390 by 176 runs with five down before play began on day three, rode on Jaggi's brilliance to end their first innings at 408.