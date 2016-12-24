Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Quarter-Finals, Day 2: As It Happened

17:24(IST)
Stumps Day 2: Odisha - 184/8 in 68.6 overs (Basant Mohanty 4 off 20, Deepak Behera 34 off 86) #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Tamil Nadu Won by 7 Wicket(s) (Qualified) #TNvKAR #QF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/1TptNNMoIC— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Stumps Day 2: Jharkhand - 228/3 in 81.6 overs (Virat Singh 81 off 238, Ishank Jaggi 77 off 148) #HARvJHA #QF4 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Stumps Day 2: Hyderabad - 166/3 in 75.6 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 63 off 219, B Sandeep 10 off 64) #MUMvHYD #QF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
WICKET! Over: 62.4 Suryakant Pradhan 47(27) ct & b R H Bhatt, Odisha 173/8 #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
WICKET! Over: 6.4 Kaushik Gandhi 2(11) ct C M Gautam b Mithun A, Tamil Nadu 23/2 #TNvKAR #QF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Ishank Jaggi 52 runs in 94 balls (8x4, 0x6) Jharkhand 180/3 #HARvJHA #QF4 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/j7QiKc9WyQ— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Tanmay Agarwal 51 runs in 187 balls (8x4, 0x6) Hyderabad 141/3 #MUMvHYD #QF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/nGyRlIF3Ve— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
J J Bumrah 4 WICKETS! (16.2-5-25-4), Odisha 92/6 #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
WICKET! Over: 55.5 S Badrinath 56(137) b Abhishek Nayar, Hyderabad 135/3 #MUMvHYD #QF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2016
Day 1, Round-up: Karnataka's star-studded batting line-up, comprising the likes of KL Rahul and Karun Nair, collapsed spectacularly as the team folded for 88 against Tamil Nadu on the opening day.
Left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz Nadeem returned with a five-wicket haul to help Jharkhand reduce Haryana to 251 for seven in the opening day.
Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten century and also put on a crucial 105-run stand with Aditya Tare (73) to help Mumbai overcome early jitters and reach 250 for five against Hyderabad on the opening day.
Odisha reduced Gujarat to 71 for six before the lower-order staged a fightback, helping them to 197 on the first day.