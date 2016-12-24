    Quick Links

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Quarter-Finals, Day 2: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext December 24, 2016 17:24 PM IST

    Parthiv Patel. (AFP Photo)

    Day 1, Round-up: Karnataka's star-studded batting line-up, comprising the likes of KL Rahul and Karun Nair, collapsed spectacularly as the team folded for 88 against Tamil Nadu on the opening day.

    Left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz Nadeem returned with a five-wicket haul to help Jharkhand reduce Haryana to 251 for seven in the opening day.

    Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten century and also put on a crucial 105-run stand with Aditya Tare (73) to help Mumbai overcome early jitters and reach 250 for five against Hyderabad on the opening day.

    Odisha reduced Gujarat to 71 for six before the lower-order staged a fightback, helping them to 197 on the first day.