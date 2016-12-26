    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #gujarat vs odisha #haryana vs jharkhand #karnataka vs tamil nadu #mumbai vs hyderabad #ranji live #ranji trophy 2016-17 #ranji trophy 2016-17 live #ranji trophy 2016-17 live updates #ranji trophy live #ranji trophy live updates #ranji trophy quarter-finals #ranji trophy quarter-finals live

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Quarter-Finals, Day 4: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext December 26, 2016 17:20 PM IST

    LOAD MORE

    Amit Mishra. (Getty Images)

    Amit Mishra. (Getty Images)

    For LIVE blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    Day 3, Round-up: A superb bowling performance coupled with a decent effort with the bat gave Mumbai the upper hand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Hyderabad.

    Jharkhand secured a crucial first innings lead, courtesy smart batting from the lower-order batsmen, even as Haryana was fighting hard in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

    Opener Samit Gohel hit an unbeaten century to take Gujarat to a commanding position against Odisha in a quarterfinal match.