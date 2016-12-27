    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #gujarat vs odisha #haryana vs jharkhand #karnataka vs tamil nadu #mumbai vs hyderabad #ranji live #ranji trophy 2016-17 #ranji trophy 2016-17 live #ranji trophy 2016-17 live updates #ranji trophy live #ranji trophy live updates #ranji trophy quarter-finals #ranji trophy quarter-finals live

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Quarter-Finals, Day 5: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext December 27, 2016 16:34 PM IST
    • Dec 27, 2016

      16:34(IST)

      IT'S OVER!

      Gujarat versus Odisha match ends in a draw.

      Gujarat qualify on the basis of a first innings lead.

      Final scores: Gujarat: 263 & 641; Odisha: 199 & 81/1

    • 15:23(IST)

    • 14:41(IST)

      Gohel remained unbeaten on 359.

       

      He bettered the 117-year old record set by Surrey's Bobby Abel. Abel scored 357 not out against Somerset at The Oval in 1899.

       

       

    • 14:40(IST)

      WORLD RECORD!

       

      Gujarat opener Samit Gohel breaks the World Record 

       

      He has smashed the world record by notching up the highest score by an opener in the first-class cricket.

       

      He achieved the feat during the Gujarat vs Odisha Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash being played in Jaipur.

    • 14:30(IST)

    • 14:30(IST)

    • 13:43(IST)

    • 13:43(IST)

    • 13:25(IST)

    • 13:10(IST)

    LOAD MORE

    Abhishek Nayar. (Getty Images)

    Abhishek Nayar. (Getty Images)

    For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    Day 4, Round-up: Left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil registered his best first-class bowling figures to put defending champions Mumbai in firm control against Hyderabad in the quarterfinal.

    Former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan, mentored by none other than MS Dhoni, provided a glimpse of his talent with a power-packed 86 off 61 balls that helped Jharkhand beat Haryana by five wickets to make it to their maiden semi-finals.

    Samit Gohel (261*) struck his maiden double hundred in first class cricket in a dominating batting performance by Gujarat, who have taken an iron grip over Odisha.