Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Quarter-Finals, Day 5: As It Happened

16:34(IST)
IT'S OVER!
Gujarat versus Odisha match ends in a draw.
Gujarat qualify on the basis of a first innings lead.
Final scores: Gujarat: 263 & 641; Odisha: 199 & 81/1
15:23(IST)
Tea break: Odisha - 81/1 in 21.6 overs (Subhransu Senapati 59 off 58, Ranjit Singh 18 off 61) #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
14:41(IST)
Gohel remained unbeaten on 359.
He bettered the 117-year old record set by Surrey's Bobby Abel. Abel scored 357 not out against Somerset at The Oval in 1899.
14:40(IST)
WORLD RECORD!
Gujarat opener Samit Gohel breaks the World Record
He has smashed the world record by notching up the highest score by an opener in the first-class cricket.
He achieved the feat during the Gujarat vs Odisha Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash being played in Jaipur.
14:30(IST)
End Of Over 10 - Odisha 26/1, Need 680 Run(s) to Win, Ranjit Singh 9(28) Subhransu Senapati 13(19) #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
14:30(IST)
WICKET! Over: 4.1 Govinda Poddar 4(13) b R H Bhatt, Odisha 6/1 #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
13:43(IST)
End Innings: Gujarat - 641/10 in 227.4 overs (H P Patel 18 off 174, S B Gohil 359 off 720) #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
13:43(IST)
WICKET! Over: 227.4 H P Patel 18(174) ct Abhishek Yadav b Biplab Samantaray, Gujarat 641/10 #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
13:25(IST)
S B Gohil 350 runs in 709 balls (47x4, 1x6) Gujarat 627/9 #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/WBcRXcammU— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
13:10(IST)
End Of Over 220 - Gujarat 625/9, Lead By 689 Runs, H P Patel 17(145) S B Gohil 348(703) #GUJvODI #QF3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 27, 2016
Day 4, Round-up: Left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil registered his best first-class bowling figures to put defending champions Mumbai in firm control against Hyderabad in the quarterfinal.
Former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan, mentored by none other than MS Dhoni, provided a glimpse of his talent with a power-packed 86 off 61 balls that helped Jharkhand beat Haryana by five wickets to make it to their maiden semi-finals.
Samit Gohel (261*) struck his maiden double hundred in first class cricket in a dominating batting performance by Gujarat, who have taken an iron grip over Odisha.