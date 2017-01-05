    Quick Links

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Semifinal, Day 5 - As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 05, 2017 15:03 PM IST

    Abhinav Mukund. (Image credit: PTI)

    For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    Day 4, Round-up: Skipper Abhinav Mukund and Baba Indrajith smashed elegant centuries as Tamil Nadu, in search of an outright win, declared their second innings at 356 for six to set a tricky target of 251 runs before former champions Mumbai in the semifinal.

    Mukund made 122 off 186 balls with the help of 11 boundaries, while Indrajith scored 138 off 169 deliveries with 13 fours and one six to set the platform for Tamil Nadu's total in the second innings.