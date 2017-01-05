Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Semifinal, Day 5 - As It Happened

15:03(IST)
Mumbai Won by 6 Wicket(s) (Qualified) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
15:03(IST)
Mumbai 250/4 in 61.5 Overs #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
15:03(IST)
WICKET! Over: 61.2 Prithvi Shaw 120(175) ct T Natarajan b R Aushik Srinivas, Mumbai 241/4 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
14:59(IST)
Here's the list of @MumbaiCricAssoc's centurions on debut in @Paytm #RanjiTrophy - @sachin_rt, @paranjape_jv @amolmuzumdar11 pic.twitter.com/vrCY3HGPL5— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
14:10(IST)
Prithvi Shaw 100 runs in 152 balls (12x4, 1x6) Mumbai 187/2 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
14:10(IST)
End Of Over 50 - Mumbai 185/2, Need 66 Run(s) to Win, Surya Kumar Yadav 1(17) Prithvi Shaw 99(146) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
13:51(IST)
WICKET! Over: 46.1 Shreyas Iyer 40(74) b Vijay Shankar, Mumbai 181/2 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
13:34(IST)
End Of Over 40 - Mumbai 151/1, Need 100 Run(s) to Win, Prithvi Shaw 88(125) Shreyas Iyer 19(51) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
13:34(IST)
Mumbai 151/1 in 39.6 Overs #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
12:34(IST)
End Of Over 30 - Mumbai 120/1, Need 131 Run(s) to Win, Shreyas Iyer 14(19) Prithvi Shaw 63(97) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 5, 2017
Abhinav Mukund. (Image credit: PTI)
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Day 4, Round-up: Skipper Abhinav Mukund and Baba Indrajith smashed elegant centuries as Tamil Nadu, in search of an outright win, declared their second innings at 356 for six to set a tricky target of 251 runs before former champions Mumbai in the semifinal.
Mukund made 122 off 186 balls with the help of 11 boundaries, while Indrajith scored 138 off 169 deliveries with 13 fours and one six to set the platform for Tamil Nadu's total in the second innings.