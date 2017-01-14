Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Centurion Parthiv Patel Guides Gujarat to Maiden Title

File Image of Parthiv Patel. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Parthiv Patel played a captain’s knock in the fourth innings of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai as Gujarat thumped the defending champions by five wickets to clinch the title in Indore.
This is Gujarat’s maiden Ranji trophy victory and it came against the most successful team in India’s domestic cricket history — Mumbai — who have 41 titles to their name.
Needing 312 runs to win, Gujarat started their innings on the final day at 47/0 with Priyank Panchal (34*) and Samit Gohil (5*) at the crease.
Gujarat were dealt a third blow soon as Abhishek Nayar dismissed Samit Gohil for 21.
Parthiv Patel was joined at the crease by Manprit Juneja and the duo batted Mumbai out of the final.
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 5: As It Happened
Skipper Parthiv led from the front as he notched up his second half century of the match, while Juneja proved to be an able support on the other end.
Akhil Herwadkar finally broke the partnership by dismissing Juneja for 54.
The Mumbai fielders didn't help their cause either as they failed to hold onto couple of easy chances and multiple half chances.
Parthiv was finally dismissed for 143 post-tea but the captain had done his job by then, taking his side to just 13 runs from target.
Chirag Gandhi scored the winning runs to bring an end to a fascinating fifth day's play in the Ranji Trophy final.
Congratulations to @parthiv9 and the Gujarat team on winning the Ranji Trophy 👏👏Inspirational stuff PP👌 @BCCI
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2017
The story of the day was undoubtedly Parthiv Patel who led from the front and produced a brilliant knock when his team needed it the most.
The highlight of Gujarat's trophy-winning season has been Priyank Panchal who ended the season as their top-scorer, but in the end it was the captain who saw the team over the line with his class and vast experience at the top level.