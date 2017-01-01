    Quick Links

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 1: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 01, 2017 17:17 PM IST

    Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

    For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

    In what promises to be an enticing contest full of interesting sub-plots, Gujarat boasting of Ranji Trophy's highest run-getter Priyank Panchal will be pitted against Jharkhand that has top wicket-taker Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks in the semi-final.

    While both teams are not exactly traditional heavyweights but they have performed consistently on neutral venues riding on some talented but unheralded name in domestic cricket.

    A humdinger is in the offing when 41-time champions Mumbai meet a high-on-confidence Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.