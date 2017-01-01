Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 1: As It Happened

17:17(IST)
Stumps Day 1: Gujarat - 283/3 in 87.6 overs (M C Juneja 12 off 39, P K Panchal 144 off 252) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
17:17(IST)
Stumps Day 1: Tamil Nadu - 261/6 in 89.6 overs (Aswin Crist 9 off 40, Vijay Shankar 41 off 62) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:34(IST)
End Of Over 80 - Gujarat 268/3 P K Panchal 139(236) M C Juneja 2(7) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:34(IST)
WICKET! Over: 78.4 P A Patel 62(115) lbw Kaushal Singh, Gujarat 266/3 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:33(IST)
Gujarat 250/2 in 74.6 Overs #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/QL5YgSnvr4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:33(IST)
P A Patel 50 runs in 92 balls (5x4, 1x6) Gujarat 238/2 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/QL5YgSnvr4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:07(IST)
WICKET! Over: 77.1 B Aparajith 9(28) ct Surya Kumar Yadav b Vijay D Gohil, Tamil Nadu 231/6 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:03(IST)
P A Patel 50 runs in 92 balls (5x4, 1x6) Gujarat 238/2 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/QL5YgSnvr4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:02(IST)
End Of Over 70 - Gujarat 236/2 P A Patel 49(85) P K Panchal 122(213) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
16:02(IST)
End Of Over 70 - Tamil Nadu 213/5 B Aparajith 6(5) Vijay Shankar 6(5) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2017
Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
In what promises to be an enticing contest full of interesting sub-plots, Gujarat boasting of Ranji Trophy's highest run-getter Priyank Panchal will be pitted against Jharkhand that has top wicket-taker Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks in the semi-final.
While both teams are not exactly traditional heavyweights but they have performed consistently on neutral venues riding on some talented but unheralded name in domestic cricket.
A humdinger is in the offing when 41-time champions Mumbai meet a high-on-confidence Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.