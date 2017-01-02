Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 2: As It Happened

17:10(IST)
Stumps Day 2: Mumbai - 171/4 in 59.6 overs (Shreyas Iyer 24 off 50, A P Tare 19 off 53) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
End Of Over 60 - Mumbai 171/4, Trail By 134 Runs, Shreyas Iyer 24(50) A P Tare 19(53) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
Stumps Day 2: Jharkhand - 214/5 in 50.6 overs (Rahul Shukla 0 off 4, Ishank Jaggi 40 off 69) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
End Of Over 50 - Jharkhand 213/5, Trail By 177 Runs, Ishan Kishan 61(58) Ishank Jaggi 39(67) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
WICKET! Over: 49.6 Ishan Kishan 61(59) ct J J Bumrah b R P Singh, Jharkhand 213/5 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
Jharkhand 200/4 in 46.5 Overs #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/QL5YgSnvr4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
Mumbai 150/4 in 54.2 Overs #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
End Of Over 50 - Mumbai 136/4, Trail By 169 Runs, Shreyas Iyer 6(15) A P Tare 4(28) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
End Of Over 40 - Jharkhand 152/4, Trail By 238 Runs, Ishan Kishan 28(27) Ishank Jaggi 13(38) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 2, 2017
Priyank Panchal and Parthiv Patel. (Image credit: Facebook)
Catch all the live action of the Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 semi-finals through our live blog.
Day 1 Round Up:
Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal's dream season in first-class cricket just got better as his unbeaten 144 enabled Gujarat to reach a comfortable 283 for 3 against Jharkhand on the first day of the semi-final on Sunday.
The day certainly belonged to Panchal, who again showed fantastic temperament during his 252-ball undefeated knock that had 21 boundaries.
In the other semi-final, Mumbai picked up four wickets after a third-wicket stand of 110 to keep Tamil Nadu to 261 for six on day one.
Baba Indrajith top-scored with 64 for Nadu Nadu, who opted to bat after winning the toss, and Kaushik Gandhi (50) was the other half centurion for the team.