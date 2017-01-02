    Quick Links

    #gujarat vs jharkhand #mumbai vs tamil nadu #parthiv patel #priyank panchal #ranji trophy #ranji trophy 2016-17 #ranji trophy 2016-17 live score

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 2: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 02, 2017 17:10 PM IST

    Priyank Panchal and Parthiv Patel. (Image credit: Facebook)

    Catch all the live action of the Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 semi-finals through our live blog.

    Day 1 Round Up:

    Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal's dream season in first-class cricket just got better as his unbeaten 144 enabled Gujarat to reach a comfortable 283 for 3 against Jharkhand on the first day of the semi-final on Sunday.

    The day certainly belonged to Panchal, who again showed fantastic temperament during his 252-ball undefeated knock that had 21 boundaries.

    In the other semi-final, Mumbai picked up four wickets after a third-wicket stand of 110 to keep Tamil Nadu to 261 for six on day one.

    Baba Indrajith top-scored with 64 for Nadu Nadu, who opted to bat after winning the toss, and Kaushik Gandhi (50) was the other half centurion for the team.