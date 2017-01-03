Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 3: As It Happened

17:06(IST)
End Innings: Mumbai - 406/10 in 150.3 overs (Shardul 52 off 126, Vijay D Gohil 1 off 36) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
17:06(IST)
WICKET! Over: 150.3 Shardul 52(126) b B Aparajith, Mumbai 406/10 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
17:05(IST)
Stumps Day 3: Gujarat - 100/4 in 36.6 overs (H P Patel 0 off 9, M C Juneja 2 off 10) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:55(IST)
Shardul 50 runs in 109 balls (5x4, 1x6) Mumbai 403/9 #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:51(IST)
Mumbai 402/9 in 146.2 Overs #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/97oNYiWnP4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:51(IST)
WICKET! Over: 34.5 S B Gohil 49(99) lbw Shahbaz Nadeem, Gujarat 98/4 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:41(IST)
WICKET! Over: 32.3 P A Patel 1(12) ct Virat Singh b Shahbaz Nadeem, Gujarat 93/3 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:29(IST)
End Of Over 30 - Gujarat 88/2, Lead By 70 Runs, P A Patel 1(9) S B Gohil 39(79) #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:29(IST)
WICKET! Over: 28.2 B H Merai 44(73) b Shahbaz Nadeem, Gujarat 87/2 #GUJvJHA #SF2 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
16:29(IST)
End Of Over 140 - Mumbai 390/9, Lead By 85 Runs, Vijay D Gohil 0(15) Shardul 38(84) #MUMvTN #SF1 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2017
Image Credit: Getty Images.
Catch all the live action of the day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals through our live blog.
Day 2 Round Up
At stumps on the second day, Jharkhand were 214 for five, having ended Gujarat's first innings on 390 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.
Experienced left-arm seamer RP Singh sent back the ominous-looking Ishan Kishan, the last of his three victims of the day, as Jharkhand trailed by 176 runs.
In the other semi-final clash, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 73 and helped Mumbai to a position of strength before Tamil Nadu snared three wickets for as many runs in the final session to achieve a semblance of parity.