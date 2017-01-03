    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #aditya tare #ishan kishan #jharkhand vs gujarat #mumbai vs tamil nadu #ranji trophy 2016-17 #ranji trophy live #ranji trophy live score #ranji trophy semi-finals #rp singh #suryakumar yadav

    Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Semi-Finals, Day 3: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 03, 2017 17:06 PM IST

    LOAD MORE

    Image Credit: Getty Images.

    Image Credit: Getty Images.

    Catch all the live action of the day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals through our live blog.

    Day 2 Round Up

    At stumps on the second day, Jharkhand were 214 for five, having ended Gujarat's first innings on 390 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.

    Experienced left-arm seamer RP Singh sent back the ominous-looking Ishan Kishan, the last of his three victims of the day, as Jharkhand trailed by 176 runs.

    In the other semi-final clash, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 73 and helped Mumbai to a position of strength before Tamil Nadu snared three wickets for as many runs in the final session to achieve a semblance of parity.