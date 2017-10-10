Ranji Trophy 2017: Ajinkya Rahane to Skip Mumbai's Opening Game

Speaking to the TOI, Agarkar said: “He’s informed us that he’s unavailable for selection for this game.”
While the Indian team is playing T20Is against Australia, Rahane is not part of the team and is on a holiday. The game between Mumbai and MP starts on October 14 and with no international commitments, one would have expected Rahane to play, but he has decided to stay away.
It could well be an attempt to keep in the limited-overs zone as India next play 3 ODIs against New Zealand and Rahane is expected to be back in the national fold for the series.
Earlier, speaking to CricketNext, Rahane’s personal coach Pravin Amre had said that the batsman is already preparing for the upcoming series against the Kiwis.
“Ajinkya is a like a soldier who is waiting to serve the country whenever picked. Also, I think he has matured a lot as a player and his statement after the announcement of the squad for the T20I series against Australia shows that he is not insecure of his position in the team. While I am not someone who is in a position to say if it is the right or wrong call by the selectors, what I can say is that he is already preparing for the upcoming series against New Zealand and will look to better the performance he put up against the Aussies,” Amre had said.
Little master Sachin Tendulkar even met Rahane at the nets when the latter was working on his game with Amre ahead of the series against Australia. And while Amre didn’t wish to get into the technical details of the session, he said that the master blaster asked Rahane to keep focusing on his game and let the bat do all the talking.
“It is not often that we get decent time to prepare ahead of a limited-overs series. But this time we did get quality time before the Australia series and Tendulkar was there when we were training and it was nice of him to come and help Ajinkya out. Having not had too many opportunities in the Sri Lanka series, the wisdom Tendulkar shared with him clearly worked as Ajinkya scored consistently against Australia. And there is no denying the fact that the Aussies are one of the most competitive players in world cricket,” he signed off.
First Published: October 10, 2017, 2:09 PM IST