Ranji Trophy: After Six Decades, Vidarbha Open Their Account and How

Last year, it was Gujarat who won their maiden Ranji title and now it is Vidarbha that continue this exceptional trend of first time winners. En route their title-winning campaign, Vidarbha blew away seasoned former Ranji champions like Punjab (1 title), Bengal (2 titles), Delhi (7 titles) and Karnataka (8 titles).
For those who didn't follow the tournament closely, would be left wondering, how did the transformation of an average team come about in just one year. Last season, Vidarbha couldn't even make it out of the group stage. Out of the eight matches that they played, Vidarbha could muster only two victories, two losses and four draws to crash out of the tournament.
Fast forward to this season, Vidarbha qualified from the group stage as table-toppers with 31 points. The recently-crowned Ranji champions recorded four victories and two draws in the group stage and won everything from there on to clinch the title.
However, despite their heroics, nobody would've put Vidarbha's name while compiling a list of favourites to land their maiden title, ahead of the tournament.
"We were the dark horse and there is no two way about it. But it has been an amazing journey and the best part about this run has been how each and every player has put his hand up and made it count at some stage or the other in the tournament. This team isn’t about individuals. This team was and is about people coming together and wearing the Vidarbha crest on their chest with pride," Jaffer told Cricketnext in an exclusive interview.
Exactly! It was a complete team performance and there wasn't one single shining star that ruled the roost but everyone chipped in whenever called upon.
Yes, there was skipper Faiz Fazal who led from the front and aggregated a mammoth 912 in the entire season. Yes, there was Rajneesh Gurbani who scalped 39 wickets in the season, which also includes a hat-trick in the final. But there were also the likes of Akshay Wadkar who stood up when the team needed them the most. Wadkar slammed his maiden first class ton on the biggest stage — Ranji Trophy final.
They say the first step is always the hard one to take but Vidarbha announced their intentions with a thumping win against Punjab and according to the players, that was the turning point of the season.
"I would say that the game against Punjab gave us the confidence that we can beat the top teams. It is not easy against Punjab on their home ground," said Jaffer.
"From day one, I thought we can win it. I was in England before the season, and when I came to Nagpur and met Chandu Sir, the first thing I wanted to know was how to win the trophy. Then the process started. The first game against Punjab was the turning point," said skipper Fazal after lifting the trophy.
A championship win of this magnitude must have seemed improbable before the tournament but the players made it happen. The coach made it happen! Coach Chandrakant Pandit, who was involved with the Mumbai team last year took them to the finals, where they lost to Gujarat. It was then he took charge of Vidarbha, and almost instantly started getting results for them. Apart from winning the matches, he helped the youngsters find feet in the team and gave them the confidence that they craved for to perform better.
"We always wanted the trophy. After every match we wanted the trophy, and we finally have it in our kitty. I am thankful to Chandrakant Pandit who changed my mindset. He sat with me for hours, and so did Subbu sir (Subroto Banerjee)," Gurbani heaped praise on Pandit after the match.
"It is all about attitude and approach at this level and that is where he played an important role. I have played under him before and he knows how to go about it and motivate a team. The team bonding sessions have been excellent and when you have guys swearing by each other and staying together for a couple of months, that counts. Chandrakant always believed we can and that rubbed in even on the youngsters," Jaffer revealed.
Pandit feels that Vidarbha in the past seasons were reaching the knockout stages, but weren't doing enough to go the distance. He said in an interview with BCCI.tv, "I think I had to change the belief of the team, when I had joined them. I used to tell each player that they have the talent, and just game them the self-belief to do well in pressure situations."
Coach Chandrakant Pandit relives the journey and gives an insight into Vidarbha's success in @Paytm #RanjiTrophy 2017-18 season - https://t.co/lBzYKbdXCP— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2018
Vidarbha have come a long way since playing their maide first class match in 1957/58 season. But after 250+ matches and six long decades they have opened the account which matters the most -
Vidarbha Ranji Titles: 1
First Published: January 2, 2018, 8:35 AM IST