Ranji Trophy Final: Delhi vs Vidarbha Day 1 - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: December 29, 2017, 5:33 PM IST

16:35(IST)

So, that's the end of day 1 here, Delhi didn't have the best of starts but Dhruv Shorey has scored a marvellous unbeaten century to get the side from the capital back into the game. Delhi are 271/6 at the end of the day here. They will be looking to add 50-60 runs here tomorrow and see how the game goes from there.

16:24(IST)

With just 4 overs left in the day, Delhi looking to play for time now. They are 270/6 with 4 overs left.

16:10(IST)

Second new ball is taken by Vidarbha, with 7 overs left in the day. Delhi 259/6 with 7 overs left to play in the day.

16:05(IST)

Delhi's run rate has increasingly improved as the day has progressed, which is natural considering the fact that the pitch has considerably eased as the day has progressed. Delhi 255/6

15:56(IST)

So, 80 overs bowled and Delhi are 247/6 and this means the new ball is due now. 10 overs remaining in the day, will be interesting to see if they take it right away.

15:44(IST)

100! Dhruv Shorey has done it, his first ton of the season and what a remarkable knock from him. Just at the right time for his team, just what the doctor ordered! Delhi 244/6,

15:40(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust for Delhi, this time Manan Sharma departs, gets an outside edge and its taken brilliantly in the slips by Faiz Fazal. Manan departs for 13. Delhi 242/6 here.

15:38(IST)

Dhruv Shorey in sight of a memorable ton in the Ranji Trophy final here, he is currently batting on 98. Delhi 241/5

15:28(IST)

Manan Sharma only dealing in boundaries, carves another one behind point and moves onto 12 with three boundaries. Delhi 237/5.

15:16(IST)

Manan certainly looking solid at the moment, Shorey also closing in on his ton. Delhi 228/5.

15:11(IST)

FOUR! Manan Sharma finally gets off the mark on the 18th delivery that he faces, what a beautiful shot, just lofts it over the bowlers head for a boundary. Delhi 223/5.

15:02(IST)

Gurbani seems to have done some damage to his hamstring here and walks off the park, Delhi 214/5.

14:57(IST)

Shorey continues to play superbly from the other end, he moves onto 84 and is nearing his ton.

14:43(IST)

WICKET! Gurbani provides an important breakthrough here, comes back in and Himmat Singh can only manage to get an edge which carries through to Wadkar. Himmat Singh departs for 66. Delhi 204/5.

14:43(IST)

100 partnership us up and 200 is also up for Delhi, Vidarbha not helping themselves with some really loose bowling. Himmat Singh is only dealing in boundaries here.

14:36(IST)

Width offered by Vidarbha bowlers, and Himmat Singh crunches it for a boundary. Good looking shot to start the post tea session here!

14:10(IST)

50! Himmat Singh also completes his half-century, brave and fearless innings from him so far.That will also be lunch for this session, Delhi are 180/4 at Tea,

14:04(IST)

Himmat Singh also approaching his 50 here, Delhi have certainly been dominant in this second session so far. The partnership between Shorey and Himmat reaches 73 off 120 balls,

14:00(IST)

Vidarbha have all of a sudden gone defensive here, both the batsmen are easily rotating strikes here. Delhi 170/4

13:53(IST)

Himmat Singh certainly upping the ante now, first a huge six straight down the ground and then sweeps it for a boundary. Delhi are 167/4.

13:48(IST)

Loud appeal as Wadkar takes a great catch behind the stumps, but the umpire nods his head. Delhi are 154/4

13:46(IST)

Himmat and Shorey have certainly shown that this pitch doesn't have as many demons as it is being made to look like. The two really need to stay together and build on from here, Delhi 154/4.

13:40(IST)

50 partnership is up between Shorey and Himmat, been a very important partnership this from Delhi, Shorey has looked assured at the crease, meanwhile Himmat has taken his chances. Delhi 149/4 after 52 overs here.

13:33(IST)

FOUR! Off the backfoot, and Shorey cuts it past the point fielder and it reaches the boundary. Delhi 145/4.

13:30(IST)

50! Dhruv Shorey reaches his half-century, what an important innings from him. Indispensable innings from him in the situation, he needs to stay in for the long haul here.

13:24(IST)

Shorey batting well on 49 for now, Himmat batting on 21 but he is playing a lot of careless shots here. Delhi 133/4.

13:17(IST)

Himmat Singh is certainly going for his shots here, something which Delhi can do without. These two need to bat for as long as possible if Delhi are to post a challenging first innings total here.

13:11(IST)

Himmat Singh with a big heave towards the leg side and the fielder on the rope is hit there, the ball bounces and hits the fielder straight in the face. That must have hurt for sure. He is bleeding and looks hurt.

13:06(IST)

FOUR! Shorey continues to play classy shots, gets on top of the bounce and hits it towards the leg side. Delhi 117/4.

12:55(IST)

FOUR! Himmat Singh gets a fine boundary, his first of the innings, straight down the ground and past the bowler. Delhi 107/4 after 42 overs

12:46(IST)

Just when it seemed that Delhi would cut loose, they have lost Rishabh Pant. This means, Shorey and Himmat will have to do another rebuilding job before they can think about going big. Delhi 101/4

Dhruv Shorey.

Catch all the action from the Ranji trophy final between Delhi vs Vidarbha on Cricketnext.com's liveblog.

Preview: A win away from their maiden title, Vidarbha embodied the allure often associated with underdogs as they braced up to face a battle-hardened Delhi that has for years braved a system that is anything but robust, in the final of Ranji Trophy. Since reaching their maiden semifinal of the country's premier domestic tournament, Vidarbha's story has been about getting familiarised with unchartered territories, and now they are up against a team that is also seeking happy endings for years. If Vidarbha's dream run ends in a heartbreak at the Holkar Stadium, it would pave the way for Delhi's eighth triumph -- the last coming almost a decade back. Some turnaround it has been after the off-field controversies that dogged the team last season, with much publicised altercation between then skipper Gautam Gambhir and coach KP Bhaskar. A team that has produced some of the finest players in recent years and looks set to supply a player or two more to the Indian cricket team in near future, Delhi certainly look like the fancied of the two finalists. However, given Vidarbha's spirited run to their maiden title clash, Delhi are well aware of the threat the first- timers could pose over the next few days. Not one to take anything for granted, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said on the eve of the match,"We are just focused on the job at hand. We know we will have to play really well to win the match." Medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani has become the toast of the domestic scene since he ran through season favourites Karnataka's a star-studded batting line-up in the semifinal in Kolkata In Delhi, Gurbani and his team-mates have another difficult challenge facing them. With the seasoned Gambhir at the top of the order, Delhi know they have a player who can be relied on in times of crisis. If the out-of-favour India opener is able to add to the three centuries and two fifties in the final, Delhi would be too happy to lap it all. From scoring a crucial 95 in the fourth-innings quarterfinal chase against Madhya Pradesh to the century versus Bengal in the last-four stage, Gambhir has had a decisive role in the team's progress to the final, and a substantial outing here would be befitting. Gambhir's much-younger opening partner, Kunal Chandela, too is coming off a century in the semi-final, and Delhi are fortunate to enter the season's biggest game with their openers in top form. Nitish Rana has scored a lot of runs batting in the middle-order. The seven-time winners have a young captain in Pant and though he has had a quiet season, the wicketkeeper would certainly look to impress the national selectors present there, with handsome contributions. Navdeep Saini, the 25-year-old pacer, has been a consistent wicket-taker for Delhi this season. His seven- wicket match haul against Bengal in the semifinal contributed to his teams innings win. The bowler from Karnal, whose rise has been documented over the past few days, meant business in the group stages too, picking up wickets against Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Saini's pace bowling colleague, Kulwant Khejroliya too took four wickets against Bengal, as the duo bundled out their opponents for a paltry 86 in the second innings. Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra has been the leading wicket-taker for Delhi this season, and has shone through the league, snaring a bag full of wickets against Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Railways. He has been accompanied by another left-arm spinner, Manan Sharma. As far as Vidarbha are concerned, their charge has been led by the experienced Faiz Fazal (843 runs at an average of 76.63) and his opening partner, Sanjay Ramaswamy (735 runs at an average 66.81). Last but not the least are veteran Wasim Jaffer and coach Chandrakant Pandit, who have won multiple titles with Mumbai. The duo have been inspiration for the Vidarbha youngsters as they know the recipe for winning India's blue riband trophy.
Squads
Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (captain), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Sathish, Apoorv Wankhede, Vinod Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, SiddeshNeral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Karn Sharma, Shalabh Srivastava, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Suniket Bingewar, Ravikumar Thakur, Aditya Thakare
Delhi: Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), Gautam Gambhir, Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Manan Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Vikas Tokas, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akash Sudan, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand, Milind Kumar.
