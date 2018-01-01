Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Highlights: As It Happened

VIDARBHA WINS: Khejroliya bowls one short pitch ball. Jaffer is quick on his feet, and pulls one for a four. He tries to that once more in the over, and Jaffer treats it the same way. In fact he does it not twice, not thrice, but four times in the over. He has just has just massacred Khejroliya. Vidarbha lift the Ranji Trophy.
Delhi takes lead. Sudan lunges and smashes Wakhare for a big six. The team will be a bit relieved. Though Vidarbha are the only likely winners, But the way these tailenders have batted, they should take a lot of heart from this performance. 21 runs, including three sixes coming from the over. Delhi 271/8, lead by 19 runs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
