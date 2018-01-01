Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Highlights: As It Happened

17:01(IST)

VIDARBHA WINS: Khejroliya bowls one short pitch ball. Jaffer is quick on his feet, and pulls one for a four. He tries to that once more in the over, and Jaffer treats it the same way. In fact he does it not twice, not thrice, but four times in the over. He has just has just massacred Khejroliya. Vidarbha lift the Ranji Trophy.