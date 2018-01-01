Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 1, 2018, 5:19 PM IST

17:04(IST)

Jaffer, towards the end of the match shows his class. He wins his 9th Ranjititle, but first with Vidarbha. This is brilliant by Faiz Fazal's team. 

17:01(IST)

VIDARBHA WINS: Khejroliya bowls one short pitch ball. Jaffer is quick on his feet, and pulls one for a four. He tries to that once more in the over, and Jaffer treats it the same way. In fact he does it not twice, not thrice, but four times in the over. He has just has just massacred Khejroliya. Vidarbha lift the Ranji Trophy. 

16:56(IST)

Sudan bowls on Sanjay's legs, and the batsman picks it up, to score a boundary towards the square-leg. Vidarbha are 16/1. Just 14 runs needed to win the match.

16:53(IST)

Khejroliya continues. Vidarbha batsmen in no sort of hurry to achieve the small target. They are taking their time in the middle, against tired Delhi team.The bolwer sprays the ball wide of leg, and goes as 4 byes. Vidarbha are 12/1.

16:48(IST)

Sudan starts from the other end. Bowls that tempting off-side line. But the only problem is his speed. He is just generating a little above 120 kmph. Will we see Navdeep Saini up next? Vidarbha are 7/1.

16:45(IST)

Kulwant Khejroliya starts the proceedings for Delhi in the best possible way. He picks up a wicket in the first over itself. Delhi wouldn't want to finish the match without giving a fight. Vidarbha are 4/1.

16:42(IST)

OUT! That's first strike for Delhi. Kulwant Khejroliya delivers a perfect ball to Vidarbha opener Faiz Fazal. The ball pitched on off, and nipped back enough, on to the batsman's pads. Vidarbha are 2/1.

16:30(IST)

ALL OUT! Akash Sudan is the last man to depart. He plays a lofted shot, but is caught on long on. Vidarbha are just 29 runs away from their maiden Ranji title. Delhi bundled out for 280 runs. 

16:26(IST)

9 DOWN! Now Sarwate is brought into the attack. The left-arm spinner takes a wicket on the second ball of the over. Mishra dances down the track, but is stumped. 

16:24(IST)

Gurbani starts with a widish delivery. And Mishra is quick to guide the ball towards fine-leg boundary for four. Another over ends, as Delhi are 278/8, and lead by 26 runs. 

16:20(IST)

Delhi takes lead. Sudan lunges and smashes Wakhare for a big six. The team will be a bit relieved. Though Vidarbha are the only likely winners, But the way these tailenders have batted, they should take a lot of heart from this performance. 21 runs, including three sixes coming from the over. Delhi 271/8, lead by 19 runs. 

16:16(IST)

Gurbani bowls a good over, but doesn't pick up a wicket. Delhi would look to survive till end of day's play. Delhi are 250/8. 

16:11(IST)

Wakhare flighting the ball to Mishra, in quest of his fifth wicket. He gets hammered for a four. But the bowler is doing the right thing by inviting the batsmen to score some runs. Delhi are 245/8. 

16:08(IST)

Both the tailenders survive yet another over from Neral. Having said that Delhi are 14 runs behind Vidarbha. The score reads 238/8.

16:00(IST)

EIGHT DOWN! Wakhare picks his fourth wicket. Saini freezes his arms against Wakhare. He gets a four, and the ball right after that, gets caught at midwicket boundary. It's all but over for Delhi. It's 234/8.

15:58(IST)

Mishra and Navdeep Saini survive the over from Neral. Vidarbha are just three wickets away from their maiden Ranji title. They would have their eyes on the scoreboard, that reads 230/7.

15:52(IST)

MANAN OUT! Wakhare continues to puzzle the batsmen. Does not let Manan Sharma score even a single run. And after building pressure, castles him. Delhi are 228/7.

15:48(IST)

Neral comes up with a fiery over to Mishra. On one occasion, he manages to get the outside edge, and Wakhare spills the catch at slip. The ball did carry to the fielder though. Delhi are 228.6.

15:43(IST)

Wakhare continues from the other end. Now victory isn't very far from Vidarbha. He tosses the ball up to tail-ender MIshra, and he edges the ball for a four. Delhi are 228/6. 

15:38(IST)

PANT OUT! Rishabh Pant in a bid to score quick runs is out caught. He edges the ball in the same direction, as the previous ball, but is caught this time round. Delhi 222//6. Neral comes up with a wicket. 

15:32(IST)

Wakhare is bowling this tempting line to Pant. He is drawn forward on three deliveries, and then on the fourth, he dances down the track, only to miss it. The keeper too misses a stumping chance. That will go down as four byes. Delhi 218/5.  

15:29(IST)

Gurbani, at his gentle pace is not going to trouble the batsmen on this pitch. His strength has been short-bowling, and should stick to that for sometime. On second ball of his next over, Manan again cuts him for a boundary. The deficit for Delhi has come down to 39 runs. 

15:25(IST)

While Manan is taking his time in the middle, Pant is looking to score runs quickly. That is not really helping Delhi. They are 208/5. 

15:21(IST)

The only hurdle between Vidarbha and win could be Rishabh Pant. The Delhi batsman is keeping some hopes alive for his team. And on last ball of Gurbani's over, Manan Sharma rocks back into the crease, and cuts towards the point boundary. Delhi are 207/5, and trail by 45 runs. 

15:16(IST)

Pant still looking to score quick runs, which is a positive sign for Delhi. He gives a charge to Wakhare, but fails on both occasions. Soon after, he plays a sweep and gets a four towards fine leg. Delhi are 202/5. 

15:12(IST)

Gurbani starts from the other end after tea. And he surprises Rishabh Pant with extra bounce. That's what he needs to continue to do. But the very next ball, Pant pulls through midwicket for a four. A good over for Delhi in the end, as seven runs come of it. Delhi are 197/5.

15:08(IST)

Manan Sharma has come on to bat now. He did not bowl in the entire innings, but let's see how much he can contribute with the bat. Wakhare, on the other hand has bowled a splendid over. Delhi are 190/5, and trail by 62 runs. 

15:04(IST)

WICKET! Wakhare strikes, Himmat Singh departs, playing down the wrong line. It was the straighter one and the batsman had no clue. Himmat departs for a 0. Delhi 190/5

15:02(IST)

Welcome to the final session of Day 4, Wakhare will start proceedings after tea..

14:42(IST)

WICKET! Nitish Rana departs for 64, it was the last over of the 2nd session. 115 runs and 2 wickets in that one, the wicket of Rana is a big one for Vidarbha. Rishabh Pant remains the last flickering hope for Delhi. Delhi 189/4

14:37(IST)

Some lose cricket from Vidarbha helps Delhi steal a single and Wakhare concedes 1 run. Delhi 186/3

Day 3 Review: Vidarbha inched closer to a maiden Ranji Trophy title by grabbing a commanding 233-run lead against a Delhi side that looked defeated for better part of the day, as little-known Akshay Wadkar chose first-class cricket's biggest stage to compile his maiden century.
Playing in his fifth match of first season, wicketkeeper Wadkar rose to the occasion and remained unbeaten on 133 in a team total of 528 for seven at stumps on the third day here.
In the final session, Siddhesh Neral entertained the crowd with 56 off 92 deliveries, while hitting four boundaries and as many sixes.
Delhi were bowled out for 295 in their first innings. Aditya Sarwate, with whom Wadkar stitched a decisive 169 -run partnership for the seventh wicket, contributed a handsome 79 off 154 balls at the Holkar Stadium that witnessed a decent turnout.
Vidarbha, who resumed their innings at overnight 206 for four, showed the intent from the beginning and capitalised on Delhi's lack of discretion and enthusiasm. The seven-time winners looked shoddy on the field, dropped catches, including a crucial one off the blade of seasoned Wasim Jaffer (78) at the start of day.
Rishabh Pant lacked ideas as the skipper of the side and his outing behind the stumps left a lot to be desired.
He was also guilty of missing a stumping chance. But Delhi may have paid dearly for the miss by Kunal Chandela in second slip in fourth ball of the day's first over. Running in hard and hitting the deck harder, a charged up Navdeep Saini had induced an edge from Jaffer but Chandela, who dived to his left ahead of first slip fielder Dhruv Shorey, spilled the offer.
Jaffer may have added only 17 runs after the reprieve, but by the time he got out after an hour and a half stay in the middle, Saini was tiring following an extended first spell that saw him bowl 10.5 overs for two wickets.
The young pacer, who often hit the early 140s, was thus deprived of a chance to run through the Vidarbha lower-order. Eventually, it was Saini who sent back Jaffer, the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winners with Mumbai, when he caught him plumb in front of the wicket with a ball that came in slightly.
While Delhi lacked zest, Vidarbha gradually sought to take control of the game, and the dismissal of Jaffer for 78 did not affect them.
That was primarily due to the duo of Wadkar and Sarwate, who played smarty to wear down the bowlers and fielders and take the match away from their opponents. The 23-year-old Wadkar laced his innings with 16 boundaries and a six straight over left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra's head.
The lack of quality spin options hurt Delhi as the bulk of the load was shared by the pace duo of Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya on an unresponsive pitch. Akash Sudan was far from impressive and posed no threat to the Vidarbha batsmen.
Delhi's cause was not helped by the fact that Manan Sharma was off the field for a long time, curtailing further the team's spin options.
Veteran Gautam Gambhir was conspicuous by his absence after lunch and that also did not help either, as the young Pant looked bereft of ideas. The out-of-favour India opener also dropped a catch off Vikas Mishra at first slip, the beneficiary being Sarwate. It was later learnt that Gambhir has sustained a finger injury while fielding.
Meanwhile, Wadkar got to the three-figure mark with a confident smack over the mid-on fielder, as his family members in the stands rose to applaud. Riding on his good fortune, Neral clobbered the Delhi bowlers even as no balls saved him twice off the bowling of Khejroliya.
While they racked up 130 runs in the first session for two wickets, Vidarbha strengthened their grip further with Wadkar and Sarwate first and then Neral joining the party.
