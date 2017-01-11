Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 2

17:10(IST)
End Of Over 90 - Gujarat 283/6, Lead By 55 Runs, R B Kalaria 11(31) Chirag J Gandhi 14(50) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
16:33(IST)
WICKET! Over: 80.4 R H Bhatt 25(38) ct Prithvi Shaw b B S Sandhu, Gujarat 264/6 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
16:33(IST)
End Of Over 80 - Gujarat 263/5, Lead By 35 Runs, R H Bhatt 25(35) Chirag J Gandhi 5(24) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
16:14(IST)
WICKET! Over: 73.4 M C Juneja 77(95) ct & b Shardul , Gujarat 254/5 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
15:48(IST)
Gujarat 250/4 in 72.1 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
15:40(IST)
End Of Over 70 - Gujarat 235/4, Lead By 7 Runs, R H Bhatt 8(8) M C Juneja 72(84) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
15:40(IST)
Great moment for Gujarat, they take 1st innings lead over heavyweights Mumbai.
15:31(IST)
Finally a wicket for Mumbai, Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel dismissed by Abhishke Nayar for 90.
Gujarat: 226/4
14:47(IST)
Tea break: Gujarat - 203/3 in 60.6 overs (M C Juneja 57 off 66, Parthiv Patel 81 off 116) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
14:43(IST)
Gujarat 203/3 in 60.5 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2017
Priyank Panchal and Parthiv Patel. (Image credit: Facebook)
Day 1 Round Up
Gujarat batsmen have hogged the limelight for the entire season but their unheralded bowling line-up, sans India stars Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, came to the party by dismissing defending champions Mumbai for a paltry 228 on the first day .
On a Holkar Stadium track that had some juice for the seamers, Parthiv Patel called it right and then his military medium trundlers led by veteran Rudra Pratap Singh (2/48) bowled with a lot of discipline to script downfall of the mighty Mumbai batting line-up.