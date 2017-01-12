    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #abhishek nayar #manprit juneja #mumbai vs gujarat #parthiv patel #ranji trophy 2016-17 final #ranji trophy final #ranji trophy final live #ranji trophy final live score

    Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 3

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 12, 2017 10:10 AM IST
    Parthiv Patel. (Getty Images)

    Parthiv Patel. (Getty Images)

    Catch all the live action of Ranji Trophy final day two action between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.

    Day 2 Round Up

    Parthiv Patel led from the front and got a good support from Manprit Juneja to help Gujarat take a handy 63-run lead over defending champions Mumbai at stumps on day two.

    Patel played the sheet anchor role with a solid 90 off 146 balls before missing out on a deserving hundred, as Gujarat reached 291 for six at the end of the day's play in response to Mumbai's 228.

    Gujarat would now look to maximize their advantage going into day three.