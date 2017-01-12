Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 3

10:10(IST)
End Of Over 100 - Gujarat 318/8, Lead By 90 Runs, R P Singh 5(3) C T Gaja 10(24) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
WICKET! Over: 99.3 R B Kalaria 27(55) lbw B S Sandhu, Gujarat 313/8 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
Gujarat 303/7 in 97.3 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
WICKET! Over: 92.5 Chirag J Gandhi 17(59) ct Surya Kumar Yadav b Shardul , Gujarat 291/7 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
Parthiv Patel. (Getty Images)
Catch all the live action of Ranji Trophy final day two action between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.
Day 2 Round Up
Parthiv Patel led from the front and got a good support from Manprit Juneja to help Gujarat take a handy 63-run lead over defending champions Mumbai at stumps on day two.
Patel played the sheet anchor role with a solid 90 off 146 balls before missing out on a deserving hundred, as Gujarat reached 291 for six at the end of the day's play in response to Mumbai's 228.
Gujarat would now look to maximize their advantage going into day three.