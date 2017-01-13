Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 4

12:03(IST)
End Of Over 90 - Mumbai 274/5, Lead By 174 Runs, Abhishek Nayar 4(2) A P Tare 54(87) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
WICKET! Over: 89.4 S D Lad 15(34) ct Chirag J Gandhi b R P Singh, Mumbai 270/5 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
Mumbai 251/4 in 85.3 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
WICKET! Over: 80.2 Surya Kumar Yadav 49(215) ct Parthiv Patel b R B Kalaria, Mumbai 238/4 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
End Of Over 80 - Mumbai 238/3, Lead By 138 Runs, A P Tare 38(64) Surya Kumar Yadav 49(213) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
End Of Over 70 - Mumbai 212/3, Lead By 112 Runs, Surya Kumar Yadav 45(187) A P Tare 17(30) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
Iyer, @surya_14kumar keep Mumbai in reckoning; CT Gaja claims three @paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final v Gujarat on Day 3 - https://t.co/PpvgbMmAXA pic.twitter.com/luhv23tP6c— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
Here is the score at stumps on Day 3.
Stumps Day 3: Mumbai - 208/3 in 66.6 overs (A P Tare 13 off 24, Surya Kumar Yadav 45 off 175) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
Shreyas Iyer. (Image credit: PTI)
Catch all the live action of the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.
Day 3 Round Up
Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made a fine half-century to keep multiple-time champions Mumbai in the hunt after the title holders conceded the first innings lead to Gujarat in the summit clash.
Iyer made 82 off 137 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes as Mumbai reached 208 for three in their second innings to take a handy lead of 108 runs at stumps.