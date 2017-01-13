    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #abhishek nayar #mumbai vs gujarat #parthiv patel #prithvi shaw #ranji trophy 2016-17 final #ranji trophy final #ranji trophy final live score #rp singh #shreyas iyer

    Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 4

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 13, 2017 12:03 PM IST
    Shreyas Iyer. (Image credit: PTI)

    Shreyas Iyer. (Image credit: PTI)

    Catch all the live action of the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.

    Day 3 Round Up

    Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made a fine half-century to keep multiple-time champions Mumbai in the hunt after the title holders conceded the first innings lead to Gujarat in the summit clash.

    Iyer made 82 off 137 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes as Mumbai reached 208 for three in their second innings to take a handy lead of 108 runs at stumps.