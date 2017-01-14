Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 5

09:49(IST)
End Of Over 20 - Gujarat 51/2, Need 261 Run(s) to Win, S B Gohil 10(57) Parthiv Patel 0(3) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 14, 2017
09:42(IST)
WICKET! Over: 18.3 B H Merai 2(13) b B S Sandhu, Gujarat 51/2 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 14, 2017
09:42(IST)
Gujarat seems to be losing the plot on the final day, lose their second wicket in just 15 minutes of the play since morning.
09:39(IST)
Gujarat 51/1 in 17.4 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 14, 2017
09:24(IST)
First blood to the defending champions Mumbai. In-form Priyank Panchal departs.
WICKET! Over: 14.2 P K Panchal 34(47) ct Surya Kumar Yadav b B S Sandhu, Gujarat 47/1 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 14, 2017
09:13(IST)
Score at stumps on Day 4.
Stumps Day 4: Gujarat - 47/0 in 13.2 overs (S B Gohil 8 off 35, P K Panchal 34 off 45) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
09:13(IST)
Gujarat's Samit Gohil and Panchal lead the list of most runs by opening pair in @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/VYqgdfFgYs— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
Priyank Panchal and Parthiv Patel. (Image credit: Facebook)
Catch all the live action of the day five of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 Final between Mumbai and Gujarat.
Day 4 Round Up:
Abhishek Nayar once again proved why he is priceless for the Mumbai Ranji team as his gutsy 91 enabled the defending champions to set Gujarat a stiff target of 312.
By stumps on the fourth day, Gujarat openers Priyank Panchal (34 batting) and Samit Gohil (8 batting) helped the second time finalist reach 47 for no loss, with another 265 required on the final day with all 10 wickets intact.