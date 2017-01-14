    Quick Links

    Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 5

    January 14, 2017 09:49 AM IST
    Priyank Panchal and Parthiv Patel. (Image credit: Facebook)

    Catch all the live action of the day five of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 Final between Mumbai and Gujarat.

    Day 4 Round Up:

    Abhishek Nayar once again proved why he is priceless for the Mumbai Ranji team as his gutsy 91 enabled the defending champions to set Gujarat a stiff target of 312.

    By stumps on the fourth day, Gujarat openers Priyank Panchal (34 batting) and Samit Gohil (8 batting) helped the second time finalist reach 47 for no loss, with another 265 required on the final day with all 10 wickets intact.