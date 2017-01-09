    Quick Links

    Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Gujarat - A Gross Mismatch On Paper

    Arnab Sen | @arnabsentweet Cricketnext | Jan 09, 2017 15:01 IST| UPDATED: Jan 09, 2017 16:21 IST
    Image credit: BCCI.

    New Delhi: When defending champions Mumbai take on Gujarat in the final of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at Indore's Holkar Stadium, starting Tuesday, there is a huge bit of history that Parthiv Patel's team will be fighting against.

    Mumbai, forever the dominant force in the Indian domestic circuit, have never lost a Ranji Trophy final, when they have been the defending champions. Yes, such has been Mumbai's dominance of India's elite domestic tournament.

    Mumbai has won 41 domestic titles from the 45 final appearances in the tournament's 82-year old history, which effectively means Mumbai has made a final appearance every alternate year.

    Apart from a 15-year winning streak from 1958-59 to 1972-73, Mumbai are the only team to have have won the Ranji Trophy in each decade since the inception of the competition in 1934.

    ranji-trophy-winners-cn-gfx

    Having won the title last season also, Mumbai are the clear favourites to win it again, although Gujarat have impressed with their performance in both the batting and bowling departments.

    While Mumbai have a great past to draw inspiration from, the Gujarat outfit will be keen to win the title in order to make up for years of underachievement. Prior to this season, Gujarat had made an entry into the summit clash only once before, going down to Holkar in the 1950-51 season.

    Gujarat is also the first team since Uttar Pradesh in 2005-06 to enter the finals of the Ranji Trophy, without having won the title before and that should act as a motivating factor for Parthiv Patel and his boys.

    The gross mismatch in numbers apart, this could well be Gujarat's best chance to get their name on the coveted list of Ranji Trophy winners. As far as the batting unit is concerned, Gujarat have the players who have done well consistently this season.

    In Priyank Panchal, they have this season's highest run-getter, who has amassed 1270 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 97.69. The opening batsman has scored five centuries and four half-centuries.

    His opening partner Samit Gohel also finds himself in the list of top run getters this season with 889 runs at an average of 68.38. Gohel's mammoth unbeaten knock of 359 helped him create a new world record.

    For Mumbai, opening batsman Shreyas Iyer heads the batting charts with 629 runs, followed closely by Suryakumar Yadav and captain and wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare.

    Although, the focus will also be on youngster Prithvi Shaw, who joined an elite list by slamming a century in Ranji debut in the semi-finals against Tamil Nadu.

    As far as the bowling department is concerned, Gujarat will miss the services of India paceman Jasprit Bumrah, whose 6-wicket burst in the semi-finals helped Gujarat decimate Jharkhand. Bumrah will miss the final after being named in the Indian squad for the ODIs against England.

    Medium pacer Rush Kalaria has been the most prolific bowler for Gujarat this season with 26 wickets, while Mumbai's bowling attack will be led by the young Vijay Gohil, who has scalped 27 wickets with his slow left-arm spin in just 6 matches in his debut season.

    Likely Playing XIs

    Mumbai: Aditya Tare (C, WK), Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Nayar, Siddesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Sandhu

    Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (C, WK), Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bharghav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Chirag Gandhi, Rush Kalaria, RP Singh, Mehul Patel, Hardik Patel