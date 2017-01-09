Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Gujarat - A Gross Mismatch On Paper

Image credit: BCCI.
New Delhi: When defending champions Mumbai take on Gujarat in the final of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at Indore's Holkar Stadium, starting Tuesday, there is a huge bit of history that Parthiv Patel's team will be fighting against.
Mumbai, forever the dominant force in the Indian domestic circuit, have never lost a Ranji Trophy final, when they have been the defending champions. Yes, such has been Mumbai's dominance of India's elite domestic tournament.
Apart from a 15-year winning streak from 1958-59 to 1972-73, Mumbai are the only team to have have won the Ranji Trophy in each decade since the inception of the competition in 1934.
Having won the title last season also, Mumbai are the clear favourites to win it again, although Gujarat have impressed with their performance in both the batting and bowling departments.
While Mumbai have a great past to draw inspiration from, the Gujarat outfit will be keen to win the title in order to make up for years of underachievement. Prior to this season, Gujarat had made an entry into the summit clash only once before, going down to Holkar in the 1950-51 season.
The gross mismatch in numbers apart, this could well be Gujarat's best chance to get their name on the coveted list of Ranji Trophy winners. As far as the batting unit is concerned, Gujarat have the players who have done well consistently this season.
His opening partner Samit Gohel also finds himself in the list of top run getters this season with 889 runs at an average of 68.38. Gohel's mammoth unbeaten knock of 359 helped him create a new world record.
ALSO READ: Samit Gohel Breaks First-Class World Record For Most Runs by an Opener While Carrying The Bat
For Mumbai, opening batsman Shreyas Iyer heads the batting charts with 629 runs, followed closely by Suryakumar Yadav and captain and wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare.
Although, the focus will also be on youngster Prithvi Shaw, who joined an elite list by slamming a century in Ranji debut in the semi-finals against Tamil Nadu.
ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw's Ton Guides Mumbai Into Final
Medium pacer Rush Kalaria has been the most prolific bowler for Gujarat this season with 26 wickets, while Mumbai's bowling attack will be led by the young Vijay Gohil, who has scalped 27 wickets with his slow left-arm spin in just 6 matches in his debut season.
Likely Playing XIs
Mumbai: Aditya Tare (C, WK), Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Nayar, Siddesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Sandhu
Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (C, WK), Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bharghav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Chirag Gandhi, Rush Kalaria, RP Singh, Mehul Patel, Hardik Patel