Ranji Trophy Final, Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 3: As It Happened

17:12(IST)
Stumps Day 3: Mumbai - 208/3 in 66.6 overs (A P Tare 13 off 24, Surya Kumar Yadav 45 off 175) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
16:55(IST)
Mumbai 200/3 in 62.4 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
16:45(IST)
End Of Over 60 - Mumbai 193/3, Lead By 93 Runs, A P Tare 0(4) Surya Kumar Yadav 43(153) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
16:45(IST)
WICKET! Over: 59.2 Shreyas Iyer 82(137) ct Parthiv Patel b C T Gaja, Mumbai 193/3 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
15:33(IST)
Shreyas Iyer 50 runs in 101 balls (6x4, 1x6) Mumbai 137/2 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
14:45(IST)
Tea break: Mumbai - 120/2 in 39.6 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 14 off 85, Shreyas Iyer 41 off 87) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
14:45(IST)
End Of Over 40 - Mumbai 120/2, Lead By 20 Runs, Surya Kumar Yadav 14(85) Shreyas Iyer 41(87) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
14:09(IST)
Mumbai 100/2 in 32.2 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
14:03(IST)
End Of Over 30 - Mumbai 95/2, Trail By 5 Runs, Shreyas Iyer 26(59) Surya Kumar Yadav 7(53) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
13:07(IST)
End Of Over 20 - Mumbai 73/2, Trail By 27 Runs, Surya Kumar Yadav 1(21) Shreyas Iyer 10(31) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2017
Parthiv Patel. (Getty Images)
Catch all the live action of Ranji Trophy final day three action between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.
Day 2 Round Up
Parthiv Patel led from the front and got a good support from Manprit Juneja to help Gujarat take a handy 63-run lead over defending champions Mumbai at stumps on day two.
Patel played the sheet anchor role with a solid 90 off 146 balls before missing out on a deserving hundred, as Gujarat reached 291 for six at the end of the day's play in response to Mumbai's 228.
Gujarat would now look to maximize their advantage going into day three.