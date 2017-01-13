Ranji Trophy Final, Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 4: As It Happened

18:04(IST)
Watch Chintan Gaja's career best haul - 6/121 @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2016-17 #Final #GUJvMUM here - https://t.co/xeShI5RmQj— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
17:41(IST)
Stumps Day 4: Gujarat - 47/0 in 13.2 overs (S B Gohil 8 off 35, P K Panchal 34 off 45) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
17:35(IST)
Gujarat's Samit Gohil and Panchal lead the list of most runs by opening pair in @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/VYqgdfFgYs— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
17:29(IST)
End Of Over 10 - Gujarat 40/0, Need 272 Run(s) to Win, P K Panchal 28(37) S B Gohil 7(23) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
17:01(IST)
End Innings: Mumbai - 411/10 in 137.1 overs (Abhishek Nayar 91 off 146, Vijay D Gohil 0 off 7) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
16:31(IST)
WICKET! Over: 137.1 Abhishek Nayar 91(146) lbw R P Singh, Mumbai 411/10 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
16:25(IST)
Mumbai 400/9 in 135.5 Overs #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
16:24(IST)
WICKET! Over: 130.5 Vishal Dabholkar 12(59) ct S B Gohil b C T Gaja, Mumbai 370/9 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
16:24(IST)
Abhishek Nayar 50 runs in 113 balls (4x4, 0x6) Mumbai 368/8 #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/OykyVbnJr3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
15:13(IST)
Tea break: Mumbai - 361/8 in 125.6 overs (Vishal Dabholkar 9 off 41, Abhishek Nayar 45 off 104) #GUJvMUM #Final @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2017
Shreyas Iyer. (Image credit: PTI)
Catch all the live action of the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Gujarat through our live blog.
Day 3 Round Up
Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made a fine half-century to keep multiple-time champions Mumbai in the hunt after the title holders conceded the first innings lead to Gujarat in the summit clash.
Iyer made 82 off 137 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes as Mumbai reached 208 for three in their second innings to take a handy lead of 108 runs at stumps.