Ranji Trophy Final: Top Player Battles to Look Out For

With the summit clash starting at Indore's Holkar stadium on Friday, Cricketnext takes a look at few key player battles which might decide the eventual winners.
1. Gautam Gambhir vs Rajneesh Gurbani
Veteran Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir has been a real stalwart for his team. It was a usual run-feast for the southpaw, as he scored 632 runs this year, becoming their leading run-scorer this year. The only criticism against him could be his failure to shine in both the innings of a match. Otherwise he has all the boxes ticked, with his three crucial tons in the season. As an opener, he would have a tough task of keeping the young Vidarbha fast bowler Rajneesh Gurbani, quiet. Gurbani, who debuted in 2016, has been a class act and has scalped 31 wickets in just five games. He would love to end the season on a high.
2. Faiz Fazal vs Navdeep Saini
Opener Faiz Fazal has had a great year with the bat. He has amassed 843 runs in the season, that includes five centuries. Also, being the captain of the side, he has lead the team well against tougher opponents like Bengal and Karnataka. But the 32-year old might have some problem facing young Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini, who has proved his mettle this season, having picked 29 wickets in seven games. The Delhi-lad will be raring to go, as he is coming fresh from a seven-wicket haul in the semifinals against Bengal.
3. Wasim Jaffer vs Vikas Mishra
Former India and Mumbai batsman, Wasim Jaffer doesn't have the usual big scores to show this season. The vastly experienced Jaffer has got to good starts in almost every match, but hasn't been able to convert those into big scores. His 158 against Goa in the league stages, though has taken him to 500 runs this season. That innings was an indication enough that the veteran batsman can bounce back anytime, and post a big total for his team and himself. Delhi spinner Vikas Mishra would be looking to tackle the Vidarbha batsman with his off-spinners. The 25-year-old has a breakthrough season, after making his debut in 2009. He has taken 32 wickets, the highest for Delhi this season.
4. Rishabh Pant vs Akshay Wakhare
Delhi skipper Pant, who had a great start to his first-class career last year, has found it tough this season. Except for a couple of scores of 99 and 49 in matches against Maharashtra and MP, doesn't have much to show. To be fair to young Pant, he hasn't got much of an opportunity to bat . He would have one last chance to change his rather ordinary year, into a fruitful one. Right-arm off-spinner Akshay wakhare would be looking to stop the free-flowing Delhi batsman from scoring big. He has taken 29 wickets this season.
First Published: December 28, 2017, 11:45 PM IST