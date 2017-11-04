Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy Group A Round Up: Nitish, Milind Anchor Chase for Delhi

PTI | Updated: November 4, 2017, 9:31 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Group A Round Up: Nitish, Milind Anchor Chase for Delhi

File image of Unmukt Chand. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Nitish Rana's fluent 67 and a patient unbeaten 48 from vice-captain Milind Kumar saw Delhi chase down a tricky target of 252 on the final day against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Group A encounter. Delhi with 16 points from 3 games are now second in the group behind leaders Karnataka with 20 from equal number of games.

Starting the day at 224 for 7, UP lasted only 4.5 overs as Navdeep Saini (4/46) polished off the remaining three wickets with visitors second innings ending at 229. With a minimum of 83 overs to reach the target, Delhi knocked off the runs in 72.1 overs with minimum fuss.

Unmukt Chand (49, 100 balls) and first innings hero Dhruv Shorey (32) added 53 for the second wicket after Gautam Gambhir's early departure. But it was the partnership between Chand and Nitish Rana that yielded 71 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed in the 36th over.

He was one short of his first 50 of the season. Rana, who hit 8 boundaries and a six added another 52 runs with Milind, who was a picture of concentration during his undefeated 109 ball knock. Once Rana was out in the 55th over, Rishabh Pant (26) hit a quickfire 26 off 34 balls to take the team closer before Navdeep Saini smashed three fours and a six in 12 balls to close the match.

Brief Scores:

In Delhi (At Palam): UP 291 & 229 (Akshdeep Nath 110, Navdeep Saini 4/46, Ishant Sharma 3/38) lost to Delhi 269 & 256/6 (Nitish Rana 67, Milind Kumar 48 no).
Points: Delhi 6, UP 0.

In Delhi (At Karnail Singh Stadium): Hyderabad 474/9 & 23 for no loss Railways 246 & 250 (Manish Rao 85, Mehdi Hassan 4/35).
Points: Hyderabad 7; Railways 0.

In Pune: Maharashtra 245 & 247 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65, Abhimanyu Mithun 5/66) lost to Karnataka 628/5 decl.
Points: Maharashtra 0; Karnataka 7. PTI KHS
delhi vs upNitish Ranaranji trophy
First Published: November 4, 2017, 9:31 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking