Ranji Trophy Group B Round-up: All-round Jadeja Fires Saurashtra to Big Win

As many as 16 wickets fell on day three after Jammu and Kashmir started the day at 103 for four. Jadeja, after completing a double hundred on day two, took four wickets in the first innings while the remaining were picked up by another left-arm spinner, Dharmendersinh Jadeja.
The visitors were all out for 156 in the first innings and were asked to follow on. Jammu and Kashmir batted better in the second innings but they still looked nowhere near getting close to
Saurashtra's mammoth first innings of 624/7 declared.
While the two Jadejas run riot in the first innings, Saurashtra offie Vandit Jivrajani ran through the opposition batting in the second essay. Eventually, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled for 256 in their second innings with Puneet Bisht and Ram Dayal scoring half centuries.
As expected, Ravindra Jadeja was named the man of the match and his performance is a reminder to the selectors.
Brief scores:
Saurashtra 624/7 decl bt J&K 156 and 256 in 84.1 overs (Bisht 55, Dayal 56; Jivrajani 6/79).
At Jaipur: Rajasthan 423 vs Jharkhand 265 (Tiwary 83; Pankaj Singh 4/48) and 95/1.
At Nadiad: Kerala 208 and 203 (Piyush Chawla 3/66, Siddharth Desai 6/80) vs Gujarat 307 and 22/1.
First Published: October 16, 2017, 6:16 PM IST