Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Mishra Stars as Jharkhand Crush Haryana

PTI | Updated: October 27, 2017, 9:20 PM IST
File image of Amit Mishra, (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ranchi: Amit Mishra bowled 29 overs without much success on his return as Jharkhand thrashed Haryana by 10 wickets to finish with 7 points in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter, here on Friday.

Starting the final day at 141 for 4 in their second innings, Haryana ended at 296 with Rajat Paliwal scoring 93 and Rohit Pramod Sharma scoring 71. Shahbaz Nadeem again took 6 for 93.

Jharkhand were left to score 81 for victory and Ishan Kishan blasted 46 off 45 balls with the winners reaching the target in 10.4 overs.


In Ranchi:

Haryana 208 and 296. Jharkhand 425/9 and 81/0 (Ishan Kishan 46 no). Jharkhand won by 10 wickets. Points: Jharkhand 7 Haryana 0

In Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala 335 and 250/4 decl Rajasthan 243 and (target 343) 211 (Robin Bist 70, Sijomon Joseph 5/84) Kerala won by 131 runs. Kerala 6 Rajasthan 0.
Amit MishraharyanaJharkhandranji trophyRanji Trophy 2017
