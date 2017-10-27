Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Mishra Stars as Jharkhand Crush Haryana

Starting the final day at 141 for 4 in their second innings, Haryana ended at 296 with Rajat Paliwal scoring 93 and Rohit Pramod Sharma scoring 71. Shahbaz Nadeem again took 6 for 93.
Jharkhand were left to score 81 for victory and Ishan Kishan blasted 46 off 45 balls with the winners reaching the target in 10.4 overs.
In Ranchi:
Haryana 208 and 296. Jharkhand 425/9 and 81/0 (Ishan Kishan 46 no). Jharkhand won by 10 wickets. Points: Jharkhand 7 Haryana 0
In Thiruvananthapuram:
Kerala 335 and 250/4 decl Rajasthan 243 and (target 343) 211 (Robin Bist 70, Sijomon Joseph 5/84) Kerala won by 131 runs. Kerala 6 Rajasthan 0.
First Published: October 27, 2017, 9:20 PM IST