Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy Group B Round-up: Pujara Slams 43rd First-class Ton

PTI | Updated: November 9, 2017, 10:46 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Group B Round-up: Pujara Slams 43rd First-class Ton

Cheteshwar Pujara (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rajkot: Cheteswar Pujara scored his 43rd first-class hundred and Snell Patell his first, guiding Saurashtra to a comfortable 311 for one at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against defending champions Gujarat.

Pujara (115) and Patel (156) shared an unbeaten 252-run stand after new recruit Robin Uthappa fell in the 24th over.

It was good match practice for Pujara ahead of the Sri Lanka series that begins with the first Test at the Eden Gardens from November 16.

The gritty right-hander faced 188 balls and his effort included 15 fours. Pujara had broken Vijay Merchant's record of most double hundreds in first-class cricket by an Indian after scoring 204 against Jharkhand last week.

Patel too was impressive in his eighth first-class game and played 277 balls in an effort that included 21 boundaries.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 311/1 in 90 overs (Pujara 115 batting, Patel 156 batting; Chawla 1/64).

At Rohtak: Haryana 99/7 in 44 overs against Rajasthan.

At Jamshedpur: J&K 355/6 in 90 overs (Khajuria 101, Bisht 101).
Cheteshwar PujaraRanji Trophy 2017ranji trophy round up
First Published: November 9, 2017, 9:19 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking