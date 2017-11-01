Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Pujara Ton Takes Saurashtra to 341/5

PTI | Updated: November 1, 2017, 8:22 PM IST
(AP Photo)

Rajkot: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara roared back to form with his 42nd first-class hundred as Saurashtra scored 341 for 5 at stumps in a group B Ranji Trophy encounter against Jharkhand here on wednesday.

Pujara held anchor remaining unbeaten 125 at the end of the day's play -- an innings that had 18 boundaries while facing 223 deliveries. Pujara has gone through a rough patch with his sequence
of scores in last 10 first-class innings being 9 (Test), 18, 34, 28, 4, 0, 14, 12, 35 and 13.

Saurashtra were in trouble at 46 for 3 inside 14 overs when Pujara was joined by other India international Ravindra Jadeja (42, 71 balls) as they added 88 runs for the fourth
wicket. However the 137-run stand between Pujara and Prerak Mankad (85) got Saurashtra in a comfortable position. Mankad hit 12 boundaries and a six in 118 balls. Pujara also added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with Chirag Jani (40 batting).

Brief Scores:
Saurashtra 341/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 125 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 42, Prerak Mankad 85, Chirag Jani 40 batting, Ashish Kumar 3/50) vs Jharkhand.

Gujarat 236 (Bharghav Merai 52, Amit Mishra 4/63). Haryana 0/1.

Kerala 219 (Sanju Samson 112, Parveez Rasool 6/70). Jammu and Kashmir 16/0.
Cheteshwar Pujararanji trophy
First Published: November 1, 2017, 8:20 PM IST

