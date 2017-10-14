Ranji Trophy Group B Round-up: 'Rested' Jadeja Scores Ton to Send Statement

Jadeja, who has not played for India since the Test series in Sri Lanka two months ago, struck his eighth first-class hundred to take Saurashtra to 428 for four at stumps.
Jadeja shared a mammoth 281-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sheldon Jackson, who smashed 181 off 156 balls.
His blazing innings comprised 22 fours and seven sixes.
Jadeja, on the other hand, hit 18 boundaries and two sixes during his unbeaten effort.
The southpaw did not play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy opener against Haryana at Rohtak.
Jadeja did not play the ODI series in Sri Lanka before being ignored for 50-over and T20 series against Australia. Test specialist and Saurashtra captain Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 13 today while new recruit Robin Uthappa was dismissed for 37 in only his second innings for the team.
Saurashtra was in a spot of bother at 59 for three before Jackson and Jadeja put their team in a commanding position.
Brief scores: Saurashtra 1st innings: 428/4 in 90 overs (Jackson 181, Jadeja 150 batting).
At Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st innings: 250/4 in 90 overs (Amitkumar Gautam 103 batting) against Jharkhand.
At Nadia: Kerala 1st innings: 208 all out in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 51; Piyush Chawla 5/69). Gujarat 1st innings: 60/2.
