Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Saurashtra Beat Jharkhand by 6 Wickets

PTI | Updated: November 4, 2017, 9:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rajkot: Saurashtra beat Jharkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter bagging six points and move upto third in the points table. After following on, Jharkhand scored 341 in their second innings, courtesy a whirlwind 99 off 75 balls by Nazim Siddiqui, who hit 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper Sumit Kumar scored 108 off 147 balls with 12 boundaries and five sixes. Dharmendra Jadeja took 4 for 108. Chasing a meagre target of 59, Saurashtra achieved the target in 14 overs despite losing four wickets including Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Brief Scores:

In Pune: Saurashtra 553/9 decl & 59/4 bt Jharkhand 270 and 341 (Sumit Kumar 108, Nazim Siddiqui 99).
Points: Saurashtra 6; Jharkhand 0

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 & 281/9 decl bt Harayana 157 & 122 (Suddharth Desai 5/46, Piyush Chawla 5/44).
Points: Gujarat 6; Haryana 0.

In Thumba: Kerala 219 & 191 bt Jammu and Kashmir 173 & 79 (KC Akshay 5/21).
Points: Kerala 6; Jammu and Kashmir 0. PTI KHS
Cheteshwar Pujararanji trophySaurashtra vs Jharkhand
First Published: November 4, 2017, 9:17 PM IST

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
