Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Saurashtra Beat Jharkhand by 6 Wickets

Wicketkeeper Sumit Kumar scored 108 off 147 balls with 12 boundaries and five sixes. Dharmendra Jadeja took 4 for 108. Chasing a meagre target of 59, Saurashtra achieved the target in 14 overs despite losing four wickets including Cheteshwar Pujara (3).
Brief Scores:
In Pune: Saurashtra 553/9 decl & 59/4 bt Jharkhand 270 and 341 (Sumit Kumar 108, Nazim Siddiqui 99).
Points: Saurashtra 6; Jharkhand 0
In Valsad: Gujarat 236 & 281/9 decl bt Harayana 157 & 122 (Suddharth Desai 5/46, Piyush Chawla 5/44).
Points: Gujarat 6; Haryana 0.
In Thumba: Kerala 219 & 191 bt Jammu and Kashmir 173 & 79 (KC Akshay 5/21).
Points: Kerala 6; Jammu and Kashmir 0. PTI KHS
First Published: November 4, 2017, 9:17 PM IST