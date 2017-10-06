Ranji Trophy Group B Round-up: Saurashtra Reach Strong Position Against Haryana

At the close of play, Jaydev Unadkat was batting on seven.
Opting to bat, Saurashtra lost opener Snell Patel (17) early, but the other opening batsman KM Parmar (35) along with India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (35) put on 55 runs together for the second wicket.
But both Parmar and Pujara got out before the team reached the 100-run mark.
Although Jackson and Mankad played responsible knocks each, Saurashtra kept losing wickets at regular interval with Ashish Hooda returning with figures of four for 59.
Jackson's innings came off 59 balls that included five fours and three sixes, while Mankad took 115 balls for his 68 with the help of five boundaries and a six.
Apart from Mankad and Jackson, Chirag Jani contributed with 45 runs.
Brief scores: Saurashtra 1st innings: 271/7 in 83.4 overs (Prerak Mankad 68, Sheldon Jackson 51; Ashish Hooda 4/59).
Kerala vs Jharkhand Jharkhand 1st innings: 200/9 in 71 overs (Ishan Kishan 45; Jalaj S Saxena 6/50).
Rajasthan vs J&K Rajasthan: 249/4 in 88 overs (Robin Bist 105, Ashok Menaria 69; Mohammed Mudhasir 3/66).
First Published: October 6, 2017, 8:33 PM IST