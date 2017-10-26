Ranji Trophy Group B Round Up: Shahbaz's Allround Effort Lifts Jharkhand

Resuming at Jharkhand's overnight score of 311/6, Shahbaz (70) added another 30 runs with centurion Ishank Jaggi (135) before the latter was dismissed by Deepak Punia in the 102nd over. Shahbaz then forged a 66-run stand with Sunny Gupta (37) to take Jharkhand across the 400-mark. Once Shahbaz and next batsman Varun Aaron (8) was stumped by RP Sharma off CK Bishnoi's bowling, Jharkhand decided to declare at 425 in 133.5 overs after taking a lead of 217 runs.
Haryana had a disastrous start to their second innings with opener Rohilla (0) being sent back to the hut by Shahbaz in only the third ball of the innings. Varun Aaron then dismissed the other opener G A Singh (13) in the eighth over, while Shahbaz returned to get rid of Bishnoi (11) in the ninth over as Haryana slipped to 31-3. Rajat Paliwal (44) and RM Dagar (64) then stitched 110
runs for the fourth wicket before the latter was removed by Sunny Gupta in the 47th over.
At the stumps, Paliwal and R P Sharma (0) were at the crease with Haryana still 76 runs behind Jharkhand's first innings total.
Brief Score:
Haryana 208 & 141-4 in 47 overs (RM Dagar 64, Rajat Paliwal 44 not out; S Nadeem 2/50) vs Jharkhand 425/9d (IR Jaggi 135, S Nadeem 70; CK Bishnoi 2/43).
Kerala 335 & 217-2 (Jalaj Saxena 102 not out, Sanju Samson 72 not out; TN Dhillon 1/34) in 46 overs vs Rajasthan 243
Gujarat 455 (MC Juneja 131, CJ Gandhi 86; Parvez Rasool 4/108) beat Jammu and Kashmir 261 & 130 (R Dayal 29; HP Patel 5/49).
First Published: October 26, 2017, 6:05 PM IST