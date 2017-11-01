Ranji Trophy Group C Round Up: Prithvi Shaw Slams Ton as Mumbai End on 264 /6

The 17-year old, who has been talked of highly ever since he made his debut in the last season, struck a breezy 105 studded with 18 boundaries and added 136 valuable runs for the second wicket with experienced Ajinkya Rahane (49).
So far among the Indian batsmen, only one player had more first-class hundreds before the age of 18 - maestro Sachin Tendulkar who had seven three figure scores. Shaw had announced his arrival in Ranji Trophy by scoring a century on debut against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal in the 2016-'17 season.
In the match, Odisha, electing to bowl, started on a promising note dismissing Akhil Herwadkar (14) in the sixth over itself, but Shaw and Rahane who came together then averted any further damage as they batted mixing caution and agression.
Shaw, in particular, scored at an impressive strike rate of 68.63 and looked strong before falling leg before to Basant Mohanty in the 44th over. Mumbai's progress slowed down after the dismissal of Shaw as the team scored only 108 runs in the next 46 overs.
Rahane, who has not found a place in the India team to play the T20 Internationals against New Zealand, looked his classy self before missing out on a half-century. Surya Kumar Yadav (23) and Siddesh Lad (33) got decent starts but could not kick on.
Skipper Aditya Tare (28) and Akash Parkar (3) were at the crease when stumps were drawn. Veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, a tenacious batsman, who has rescued the team on numerous occasions fell in the 81st over leaving Tare a lot to do with the tail for company. For Odisha, Biplab Samantray and Basant Mohanty took two wickets apiece.
Brief scores:
Mumbai 264 for 6 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Biplab Samantray 2 for 26) vs Odisha.
Madhya Pradesh 219 for 5 in 89 overs (Shubam Sharma 60, Prithvi Raj Yarra 3 for 35) vs Andhra Pradesh.
Baroda 304 for 5 in 90 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, Abhijit Karambelkar 75 not out, Gurinder Singh 2 for 61) vs Tripura.
First Published: November 1, 2017, 7:52 PM IST