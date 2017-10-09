Ranji Trophy Group D Round-up: Bengal Get 3 Points as Services Hold Onto a Draw

On a placid Airforce Sports Complex track, it would have always been difficult to get 20 wickets. Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary possibly can't be blamed for giving a bit of rest to his bowlers after they send down 111.2 overs in the Services first innings. Bengal did harbour serious thoughts of victory after 43 overs when half of the Services team were back in the pavilion for 124 runs.
The bowlers had another 34 overs to get the remaining five wickets but left-handed Vikas Hathwala (64, 71 balls) and Muzaffaruddin Khalid (9 no off 99 balls) added 75 runs for the sixth wicket but more importantly consumed nearly 22 overs to frustrate the Bengal attack. Amir Gani (1/57 in 26 overs) was not as effective as in the first innings and the Services duo, especially Khalid was ready to block anything and everything on an easy track.
Services were 208 for seven at the end of the 70th over with another seven overs of play left. But Khalid decided to take bulk of the strike with Shamsher Yadav (4 no, 18 balls) for company as the match ended in a draw.
Brief scores:
Bengal 552/9 decl & 161/5 decl (Abhimanyu Easwaran 46, Wriddhiman Saha 22) vs Services 359 & (target 355) 212/7 decl (Vikas Hathwala 64, Muzaffaruddin Khalid 9 not out; Kanishk Seth 2/18).
Points: Bengal 3; Services 1
Other Group D games:
Himachal Pradesh 729/8 decl & 145/6 (Paras Dogra 45, Prashant Chopra 22) vs Punjab 601 (Abhishek Gupta 202, Abhishek Sharma 94).
Points: Punjab 1; Himachal Pradesh 3
Chattisgarh: 455 vs Goa: 277 and 170/7 (Sumit Ruikar 5/29).
Points: Chattisgarh 3; Goa 1.
First Published: October 9, 2017, 9:36 PM IST