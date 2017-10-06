Ranji Trophy Group D Round-up: Chatterjee Ton Lifts Bengal

Vice-captain Chatterjee was unbeaten on 114 and added 153 runs for the third wicket with skipper Manoj Tiwary (69) and another 63 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Wriddhiman Saha (32 batting).
Bengal started the day with Abhishek Raman (40) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) adding 97 runs for the opening stand. Easwaran, who recently hit a hundred Duleep Trophy final, hit nine boundaries in his 104-ball knock.
Chatterjee, who has been regularly playing for India A, hit 11 boundaries in his 182-ball knock.
Skipper Tiwary was positive in his approach hitting six fours and two sixes in 97 balls.
He was severe on leg-spinner Muzaffaruddin Khalid (1/89 in 16 overs) lofting him effortlessly before he was fooled by one that kept straight and low.
Chatterjee played without taking much risk in company of Saha, who looked very comfortable during his 49-ball stay on the day. He hit a four and a six.
Brief Scores Bengal 341/3 (Sudeep Chatterjee 114 batting, Manoj Tiwary 65 batting, Wriddhiman Saha 32 batting) vs Services
Other Group D scores
Himachal Pradesh 459/2 (Prashant Chopra 271 batting, Paras Dogra 99 batting) vs Punjab. Chattisgarh 189/5 (Mohammed Kaif 49 batting, Darshan Misal 2/15) vs Goa.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 9:07 PM IST