Ranji Trophy Group D Round Up: Jiwanjot's Double Ton Takes Punjab to 396/2

Opting to bat, Punjab did not have an ideal start as they lost opener Manan Vohra for a three-ball duck in the first over itself but his opening partner, Jiwanjot scored an unbeaten 215 to put the team in control by the end of the first day's play.
When the stumps were drawn, Anmolpreet Singh was giving Jiwanjot company at the other end at an unbeaten 103. Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet shared an unbroken 236-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Anmolpreet, promoted to No. 4 in the absence of Yuvraj Singh, struck 11 fours and two sixes, while Jiwanjot hit 26 boundaries and a six.
Uday Kaul missed out on converting a good start into a century as he fell for 66 off 118 balls that included 10 hits to the fence.
Brief scores:
Punjab 396/2 in 90 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 215 batting, Anmolpreet Singh 103 batting).
Himachal Pradesh 273/5 in 90 overs (Nikhil Gangta 89 batting, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 3/79) vs Services.
Chhattisgarh 246/3 in 89.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 116 batting, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/44) vs Vidarbha.
First Published: October 24, 2017, 10:01 PM IST