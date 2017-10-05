Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Boost for Bengal in Opener

PTI | Updated: October 5, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Boost for Bengal in Opener

Mohammed Shami. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Speedster Mohammed Shami's versatility will be skipper Manoj Tiwary's key weapon as Bengal take on Services in a group D opening round encounter of the Ranji Trophy from Friday. Shami has been released from the Indian T20 squad for the Australia series and would be Bengal's key player on a placid Airforce ground track.

"Having Shami is a big plus for our side. Admitted it's a track where 20 wickets can be difficult but a bowler of Shami's ability gives you that confidence," skipper Tiwary said on the eve of the match.

Shami has had run-ins with injuries but will Tiwary preserve him considering Indian team needs him? "I am the captain of Bengal team and if I need him to bowl 4 spells, he would have to bowl for the team," Tiwary said.

"Ranji Trophy is serious cricket. We have heard for years that we have the potential to win but we must walk the talk this time."

Bengal will also get the services of Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha and current India ‘A’ left-hander Sudeep Chatterjee. With Shreevats Goswami out on India ‘A’ duty, Anushtup Majumdar will be drafted in for his loopy leg breaks. The single spinner will be left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik.

The team management is yet to decide between left-arm seamer Kanishk Seth and right-arm slinger Sayan Ghosh. The Services team will be lead by opener Nakul Verma and on paper they are real lightweights.
Manoj Tiwarymohammed shamiranji trophyRanji Trophy 2017
First Published: October 5, 2017, 2:48 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking