Ranji Trophy: Parthiv Patel and Gujarat Rewrite History Books

New Delhi: Parthiv Patel might have made his debut for India at the age of 17 years, he might have made a great comeback to the Indian Test side last month to revive his international career, but that doesn't make him a 'superman', who would not feel the nerves, when batting against a formidable Mumbai bowling attack as he and his team chased a dream.
But the diminutive wicket-keeper batsman displayed nerves of steel as he mounted one of the finest rearguards seen in Ranji Trophy history to take Gujarat to their maiden domestic title.
You need more than inspiration and motivation when you are taking on 41-times winners Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final, who had last lost in the summit clash way back in 1990-91 to Haryana.
Gujarat's openers Gohel and Panchal had laid the perfect platform for the record chase on the fourth evening, but they couldn't take it further on the final day. Balwinder Sandhu and Abhishek Nayar removing Gujarat's two most prolific run-getters this season to bring the defending champions right back in the match.
And when Sandhu sent back Bhargav Merai, it looked like the floodgates will open and Mumbai will cruise to title number 42.
But Parthiv was in no mood to give in. He cut, pulled and drove with elan to take the attack right back to the Mumbai bowlers. He found an able partner in Manprit Juneja as the duo put on a century stand.
There were times when Parthiv was lucky, inside edges flew to boundary, but the Gujarat captain was unfazed. He seemed like a man possessed, who was waiting to rewrite history and he did.
By the time Parthiv was dismissed for 143, he had put Gujarat on the road to victory, which was achieved soon.
Gujarat's win though was not just about the numbers and in a way all about numbers. It was about a bunch of men wanting something badly and captain delivering when it mattered the most.
Any mention of Gujarat's maiden win will be incomplete without talking about Priyank Panchal. The opener who ended the season with 1310 runs at an average of 87.33 as the highest run-getter.
Team Gujarat can rejoice and rest on their laurels for now, but the real test will be repeating this success next season.