Prithvi Shaw Follows Tendulkar's Footsteps; Scores Another Ton

This was Shaw’s fourth century in five first-class matches. Among Indian batsman, only one player had more first-class hundreds before the age of 18, legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, who had 7 tons.
Against Odisha, Shaw hit a fluent 105 (of 153 balls). While maintaining an impressive strike rate of 68.63 throughout his innings, Shaw scored 18 boundaries before falling leg before wicket to Basant Mohanty in the 44th over.
Shaw slammed a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut and then went to become the youngest player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. Recently, against New Zealand, Shaw represented the Indian Board President’s XI in a one-day warm-up game and hit a fine 66 which also drew praise from pacer Trent Boult.
"I heard he was 17, I couldn't quite believe it. He played very nicely. I think the ball swung around nicely at the start, and it didn't seem to trouble him.
"He's probably one of many who has a promising career ahead of him, if all things go well. But very impressed from the first look," said Boult.
After the England U-19 tour, the BCCI’s junior selection committee excluded Shaw from the U-19 Asia Cup squad and instead asked him to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This decision certainly seems to have paid rich dividends for now.
