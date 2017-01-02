Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals: Mentor Dhoni Cheers Jharkhand From the Sidelines

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)
Nagpur: India's limited overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was present during the opening day proceedings of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals cheering his home state Jharkhand against Gujarat.
While Gujarat walked away with the honours on the first day with a scorecard reading 283 for 3, Dhoni clad in black round neck polo T and light grey track pants sat in the dug-out throughout the entire first day's play.
Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor and has been present during a number of Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy matches including their fixture against Maharashtra at the Karnail Singh Stadium.
Having retired from Test matches, Dhoni has had more time now at his disposal. He has had a lot of influence on players like Ishan Kishan, Kaushal Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem to name a few.