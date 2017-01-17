Ranji Top Scorer Priyank Panchal Says Second Best Doesn't Count

Priyank Panchal scored 1310 runs for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 season. (Courtesy: Priyank Panchal)
New Delhi: For 26-year old Priyank Kirit Panchal, becoming the highest run-getter in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season was of no significance if his team, Gujarat, had not gone on to clinch their maiden domestic title.
As it turned out, Gujarat defeated heavyweights Mumbai to claim a historic victory and the opening batsman is over the moon about the fact that he could contribute to the team's cause. Priyank, who spoke exclusively with CricketNext, credited teamwork and Parthiv Patel's leadership for the victory.
"It is an amazing feeling to win the Ranji Trophy for the first time. What is special for me is that I could contribute in a big way to the team's cause. Being the highest run-getter this season wouldn't have made any difference if we wouldn't have won the title, so it is extremely satisfying."
Talking about Gujarat's resurgence over the past few years, having won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (domestic T20 championship) in 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons, Panchal said that they were doing well in shorter formats but the main goal was to make the cut for the knockouts of Ranji Trophy this season.
"We have been doing well in the shorter format but were failing to make the knockouts narrowly for the past few seasons. So the target this year was simple, confirm qualification in seven rounds and don't depend on the last match. It was a combined goal and we managed to achieve it," the right-handed batsman said during a telephonic conversation.
Panchal, who scored five centuries and four half-centuries this season on his way to scoring 1310 runs, was intent on playing big knocks this season to help his team score match winning totals.
"As an opener it is important to carry on for as long as possible as it then helps the team to score in excess of 300 and 400 which turns out to be a winning score," Panchal said.
Panchal's opening partner Samit Gohel was effective as well, as he too notched up more than 900 runs this season and Panchal credited Gohel for setting up a great partnership at the top of Gujarat's batting order.
"He too has scored more than 900 runs this season and with both of us contributing, the team had a better chance of winning the matches."
Talking about Gujarat's record run chase in the final, Priyank said that the idea was to play positive cricket in the fourth innings as it was difficult to play for time on the pitch at Indore, Holkar stadium.
"It was difficult to survive on that wicket for long as there was a lot of movement from the pitch. So the instructions were clear to all the batsmen to play positive cricket. We were asked to play our shots and it was clear that if we stayed on the wicket for long, we would achieve the target."
"Parthiv Patel played a stellar knock in the final as the situation was very difficult. He showed his class and experience in the final and it was a joy to see him bat from outside," Panchal said.
Priyank was born to share trader Kirit Bhai Panchal and homemaker Deepti Panchal in Ahmedabad on April 9, 1990 and was introduced to cricket at a young age by his father. Although Priyank lost his father at the age of 15, his mother ensured that his dream of becoming a cricketer was fulfilled.
"I lost my father at the age of 15 years and since then my mother has supported me. I draw a lot of inspiration from my mother because she is a very strong woman and she never gave up on the dream of me becoming a cricketer," the Gujarat opener said.
The 26-year old came up through the ranks by playing age group cricket and he credits that background for eventually tasting success this season.
An avid reader, Panchal says he reads books on international cricketers and tries to learn from their experiences while playing international cricket.
"I idolise Rahul Dravid as a batsman. I have read his biographies and try to read his articles and try to emulate him in match situations."
For Priyank Panchal the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season is now in the past and he wants to make the most of recent form to continue building towards a brighter future.
"I will not sit on my laurels, the 1300 runs that I scored this season is in the past and I am now looking forward to the upcoming tournaments which include the Irani Trophy."