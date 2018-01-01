Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha's Road to Historic Maiden Title

Vidarbha were set a target of 29 runs to clinch their title after Delhi were bundled out for just 280 in their second innings, after Vidarbha had put on a mammoth 547 in their first. Vidarbha chased down the target with comfortable ease despite losing skipper Faiz Fazal early in the second innings.
Last year, it was Gujarat who their maiden title and now Vidarbha have continued that trend by becoming the champion for the first time in competitions history. Let's now take a look at Vidarbha's road to their maiden historic title.
Group Stage: Vidarbha Beat Punjab by an Innings and 117 Runs
Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for just 161 in their first innings as Lalit Yadav and Siddhesh Neral ran through the hosts top-order, picking up three wickets each. Rajneesh Gurbani and Akshay Karnewar scalped two wickets each as well. In reply, Vidarbha posted a huge total of 505 in their first innings as Sanjay Ramaswamy and Ganesh Satish slammed centuries.
Akshay Karnewar then starred with the ball during Punjab's second innings as he ended with figures of 6/47. The hosts were bundled out for 227 as Vidarbha won the match by an innings and 117 runs.
Group Stage: Vidarbha Beat Services by 192 Runs
Skipper Faiz Fazal struck a majestic ton while Sanjay Ramaswamy and Ganesh Satish continued their good form as they both slammed half-centuries each as Vidarbha posted a healthy total of 385 in the first innings. Services then conceded a small lead as they were dismissed for 317. Akshay Wakhare was the star of the day for Vidarbha as he ended the innings with figures of 5/87.
Vidarbha then declared their second innings on 223/6, giving Services a target of 292 to win. However, Services were all-out for just 99 after Wakhare once again picked up five wickets in the second innings to guide them to a big victory.
Group Stage: Vidarbha Beat Bengal By 10 Wickets
Skipper Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy once again showed their batting prowess as the duo slammed centuries each to help Vidarbha post a mammoth target of 449 in their first innings against Bengal. In reply, Bengal were bundled out for just 207 as Akshay Wakhare, Lalit Yadav and Rajneesh Gurbani ended the innings with three, two and two wickets receptively.
Vidarbha then enforced the follow-on and their bowlers once again stole the show as Bengal was dismissed for the second time in the match for 306. Vidarbha needed just 18 runs to clinch the match and their openers did so without breaking a sweat.
Group Stage: Vidarbha Beat Goa by an Innings and 37 Runs
The Vidarbha juggernaut continued to roll in the tournament and now it was time for Goa to face the music. Akshay Wakhare shone the brightest again as he picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings to help Vidarbha bowl-out Goa for just 239. In reply, Wasim Jaffer and Ganesh Satish slammed centuries each and Vidarbha declared the innings at 427/3 after taking a huge lead.
Goa fared worse than their first innings as this time they were dismissed for just 151, handing Vidarbha an innings victory. Wakhare picked up five wickets in the innings to end the match with nine in his kitty.
Quarter-final: Vidarbha Beat Kerala by 412 Runs
Kerala's KC Akshay starred with a five-wicket haul as Vidarbha was bundled out for 246 in their first innings. But Rajneesh Gurbani came to the fore as he ended the innings with 5/38 that helped Vidarbha bowl out Kerala for 176.
Skipper Faiz Fazal and Apoorv Wankhade slammed centuries each as Vidarbha posted 507/9 in their second innings. Aditya Sarwate scalped six wickets in the second innings as Vidarbha won the match by a big margin of 412 runs.
Semi-final: Vidarbha Beat Karnataka by 5 Runs
For once, Vidarbha's batsmen failed to shine in the tournament as they were dismissed for 185 after Abhimanyu Mithun scalped five wickets in the first innings. Karun Nair slammed a magnificent 153 as Karnataka took a healthy first innings lead of 116. Meanwhile, Rajneesh Gurbani and Umesh Yadav picked five and four wickets respectively for Vidarbha.
In their second innings, Vidarbha managed to score 313, courtesy of half-centuries from Ganesh Satish and Aditya Sarwate. Karnataka needed 198 to book a place in the final but Gurbani wreaked havoc and picked up seven wickets that helped Vidarbha clinch the match by five runs and progress into the final.
Final: Vidarbha Beat Delhi by 9 Wickets
Batting first, Vidarbha restricted Delhi to 295 after Dhruv Shorey's brilliant 145 as Rajneesh Gurbani became only the second man to take a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy final. Gurbani ended the first innings with figures of 6/59. Riding on excellent century from Akshay Wadkar and half-centuries from Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Sarwate and Siddhesh Neral, Vidarbha took a 252-run lead.
Delhi batsmen once again failed in the second innings as he they were dismissed for 280. Dhurv Shorey and Nitish Rana slammed fifties but it was enough as Vidarbha needed just 29 runs to clinch the title. Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate picked up four and three wickets respectively for Vidarbha. Wasim Jaffer then hit the winning runs as Vidarbha clinched their maiden title at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
First Published: January 1, 2018, 6:56 PM IST