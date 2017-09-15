Rashid Khan becomes Youngest Bowler to Take 100 T20 Wickets

However, when it comes to the number of matches, Rashid Khan (66) is the joint second fastest along with Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis. The record belongs to West Indies bowler Krishmar Santokie who took his first 100 T20 wickets in just 54 matches.
The teenager has a few more records to his name. At this year's Indian Premier League, he became the first Afghani to play in the coveted league, and picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also, on Thursday, he signed a contract with Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers, the first from his country again.
Rashid has claimed 63 wickets in 29 one-day internationals, including the fourth best figures in one-day history — 7 for 18 against the West Indies in June. He was also the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20 Caribbean Premier League, playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
First Published: September 15, 2017, 9:17 PM IST